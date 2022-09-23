Talking points as Northern Ireland bid to boost survival hopes against Kosovo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking points as Northern Ireland bid to boost survival hopes against Kosovo

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 5:14 pm
Northern Ireland are under pressure to find a result (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland are under pressure to find a result (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland host Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday in the first of their final two Nations League fixtures of this campaign.

After a winless run through four games in June, the pressure is on manager Ian Baraclough, but the build-up to the fixture has been dominated by controversy surrounding veteran striker Kyle Lafferty.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the game.

Lafferty sent home

The Irish FA announced on Friday morning that Northern Ireland’s second-highest goalscorer had been withdrawn from Baraclough’s squad for these fixtures, 24 hours after his club Kilmarnock announced they had launched an investigation into a video circulating online which appeared to show him using alleged sectarian language. The Irish FA’s statement also said Lafferty had been struggling with a back problem which Baraclough later said would have ruled him out of Saturday’s game regardless, adding a layer of ambiguity as to the precise reason for his withdrawal. Questions on the matter in Friday’s press conference were shut down in some often tense encounters, and the matter has now very much overshadowed the build-up to an important match.

No replacement

Northern Ireland v Slovakia – UEFA Euro 2020 – Play-offs – Final – Windsor Park
Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad (Liam McBurney/PA)

By Thursday evening it had seemed likely Lafferty would be sent home following Kilmarnock’s announcement of an investigation into the video, even if confirmation did not come until the following day. Even so, Baraclough opted against calling in a replacement for the Kosovo game and the trip to Greece that follows. On Thursday afternoon, Baraclough had been at the Blanchflower Stadium to watch Northern Ireland Under-21s suffer a 3-1 defeat to Scotland, but he allowed Dale Taylor, the 18-year-old who earned a senior cap last November, to travel with John Schofield’s side to St Mirren for a return fixture next week.

Nations League hoodoo

Northern Ireland v Cyprus – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – Windsor Park
A draw with Cyprus in June meant that Northern Ireland remain winless in the Nations League (Niall Carson/PA)

Stop me if you have heard this one before, but the Nations League is no friend of Northern Ireland. They remain without a victory in the history of this competition, 14 games and counting. Relegation to League C was supposed to make it easier to end that miserable run, but instead they suffered a hugely frustrating June, drawing twice with lowly Cyprus and being beaten at home by Greece and away to Kosovo. Now the threat of relegation to League D is real, and Northern Ireland face the prospect of a much more difficult draw for Euro 2024 qualifying as their co-efficient ranking tumbles with every setback. Ending this run is long overdue.

Underrated Kosovo

Kosovo v Northern Ireland – UEFA Nations League – Group C2 – Fadil Vokrri Stadium
Northern Ireland suffered a 3-2 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)

Kosovo sit 106th in the FIFA world rankings, 48 places below Northern Ireland, but that ranking is perhaps more to do with their youth as a federation than it is to do with their quality. A side boasting players drawn from several of the top divisions across Europe and guided by former France midfielder Alain Giresse proved more than a match for Northern Ireland in Pristina in June, when Baraclough’s side lost 3-2.

Reinforcements

Northern Ireland v USA – International Friendly – Windsor Park
Corry Evans is among the senior players back in Ian Baraclough’s squad (Liam McBurney/PA)

As the setbacks piled up in June, Baraclough spent an increasing amount of his time talking of the “10 to 12” players who were missing from the squad. That number stretched to several players who would not be regulars in the side even if fit, but there was no question Northern Ireland were depleted in both numbers and in match fitness, with a considerable percentage of the squad several weeks removed from their last competitive fixture. This time around, with leagues in full swing, Baraclough has spoken of a different mood inside the camp, with players fitter and fresher, and the likes of Josh Magennis, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Tom Flanagan, Jamal Lewis and Conor Hazard all back.

