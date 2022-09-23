Lee Blackett optimistic about Wasps future amid ‘a lot of interest’ in club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Blackett optimistic about Wasps future amid ‘a lot of interest’ in club

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 11:18 pm
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett was feeling upbeat about the club’s future (Nigel French/PA)
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett says there are "a lot of people who are very positive" about the Gallagher Premiership club's future.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett says there are “a lot of people who are very positive” about the Gallagher Premiership club’s future.

Wasps went into their Premiership clash against Bath after filing a notice of their intention to appoint an administrator with the High Court.

They are being pursued for unpaid tax and have been served with a winding-up order by HM Revenue and Customs, while Wasps are also having difficulty in repaying a £35million bond that was raised to help finance their relocation from High Wycombe to Coventry eight years ago.

Players and coaches met with senior Wasps representatives, including club owner Derek Richardson and chief executive Stephen Vaughan, on Thursday.

“It (meeting) started with Stephen Vaughan and Chris Holland (Wasps chief operating officer), and then Derek Richardson joined later in the meeting.

“The players were able to ask any questions they wanted, and they were as honest as they are and gave direct answers.

“They gave assurances, but no-one can guarantee anything. That is why I like what they said and were honest in their appraisals of where we are.

Bath Rugby v Wasps – Gallagher Premiership – The Recreation Ground
Wasps claimed victory over Bath on Friday night (David Davies/PA)

“I am confident with those guys in place they will do the right thing for the club and we will have a club, that is for sure.”

Asked about Wasps’ prospects of surviving the season, Blackett added: “They are confident. There is a lot of interest. It is a great club.

“There has been a lot of interest, new interest coming forward. I get very little information, as I don’t ask, but there are a lot of people who are very positive.”

Bath finished bottom of the Premiership last term, yet they pushed Wasps to the limit, threatening to wipe out a 29-point deficit through an outstanding second-half display, but the visitors held on.

In difficult circumstances, Wasps defied the odds as they stormed ahead through first-half tries from wing Josh Bassett, flanker Jack Willis and scrum-half Will Porter.

Jacob Umaga kicked four penalties and two conversions, with Bath’s sole response being a Matt Gallagher try that Orlando Bailey converted.

Wasps secured a bonus point midway through the third quarter when Bassett collected his second try, and Bath looked down and out.

But a Tom Dunn try double and Jonathan Joseph touchdown, with Bailey adding one conversion and Piers Francis two, set up a pulsating finish, before Francis and Umaga kicked late penalties.

Bath head coach Johann van Graan
Bath head coach Johann van Graan saw his side beaten again (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bath, though, remain without a win after their first three Premiership games and have already conceded more than 100 points.

They also lost flanker Chris Cloete and number eight Richard de Carpentier to injury, increasing a worrying early-season casualty count.

Bath head coach Johann van Graan said: “I think the positive for me is that everybody at the game would have seen that we’ve got fight. As a coach, that is something we have potentially been lacking in the past.

“Injuries are a difficult one. We keep losing, significantly in the forwards, players to massive injuries.

“We are game three in the season and already very, very thin. Ball-carriers are something we are currently short on, and there is there’s no perfect solution on that one.”

