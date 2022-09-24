Kadeisha Buchanan adamant she can win Champions League with Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kadeisha Buchanan adamant she can win Champions League with Chelsea

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 9:03 am
Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea from Lyon this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea from Lyon this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

New Chelsea signing Kadeisha Buchanan believes the Blues are well equipped to help her continue her run of Champions League success.

The Canada international was one of Emma Hayes’ priority summer signings for the Blues, who are chasing their fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title this season but have yet to conquer Europe.

The 26-year-old, who made her Blues debut in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool last weekend, won the Champions League five times with Lyon before signing a three-year deal with Chelsea in June.

Kadeisha Buchanan believes serial champions Chelsea have what it takes to go all the way in Europe (John Walton/PA)

While the WSL can certainly stake a claim for being the most competitive women’s league in the world, Champions League glory has been nearly non-existent, with Arsenal’s 2007 title the only time an English club have tasted continental success.

Chelsea came close in 2021, losing to Barcelona in the final, but they failed to advance to the knockout stages during a Covid-plagued last campaign.

Buchanan believes, though, her new team are capable of challenging again.

“When I see them play and when they’re at their best, I think they’re the best team, it’s just about, obviously, getting that consistency day in, day out,” she said.

Lyon v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Women’s Champions League – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Kadeisha Buchanan won the Champions League five times with Lyon (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think the girls here are amazing and I think that’s important. That bond off the field can definitely translate on the field easily.

“It’s all those things that come together and create a championship team – and they’re already a championship team, because they won all the accolades in this league.

“It’s just when you get to the Champions League, you can obviously do better.”

The defender, who grew up watching her Jamaican father’s beloved Manchester United every weekend alongside her 11 siblings, revealed her interest in joining the Blues was partially sparked by their performance against her own Lyon side in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

She admitted she pestered compatriot Jessie Fleming, who signed for Chelsea in 2020, about playing for the Blues, who face Manchester City at a sold-out Kingsmeadow on Sunday.

“I definitely picked at her over the years unknowingly and knowingly that maybe one day I’d come,” said Buchanan.

“I probably asked, ‘How are the girls? How is Emma (Hayes)? How is this and how is that? Getting my information before making my decision.”

