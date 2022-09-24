Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 10:46 am
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)

Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the Korea Open final as she was forced to retire through injury in her semi-final.

The 19-year-old Briton was trailing 4-6 6-3 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match due to a glute issue.

Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set but former French Open champion Ostapenko levelled in the second and had edged ahead.

Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had been bidding to reach her first final in a regular WTA Tour event after winning her three previous matches.

She fell behind early in the first set but broke back immediately and claimed a decisive break at 4-4.

Raducanu carried the momentum into the second set and broke again but this time Ostapenko hit back quickly.

Raducanu needed a medical time-out and could not halt Ostapenko’s charge when she returned to the court.

Ostapenko broke again and went on to take the second set before taking control of the third.

Ostapenko will go through to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final after the second seed’s 6-2 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey saw his side claim a convincing win in the end (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary McSheffrey says Doncaster win ‘one we needed’ after losing league run

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks