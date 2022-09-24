Wrexham hammer Torquay to keep up pressure at top of National League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham remain within a point of Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield following a thumping 6-0 victory over Torquay.

Jordan Davies nodded in the opener after 11 minutes before James Jones picked out Paul Mullin in the box, who rifled past Mark Halstead to double the Dragons’ advantage and Ollie Palmer added another before the break.

The floodgates opened after the restart when Aaron Hayden rose highest off a 72nd-minute corner and Sam Dalby netted his first for Wrexham two minutes after coming off the bench.

Anthony Forde then put the game firmly away, opening his own Dragons account at the 90-minute mark.