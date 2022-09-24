Substitute Elliott Nevitt grabs last-gasp goal as Tranmere sink Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere substitute Elliott Nevitt scored a dramatic winner with virtually the last touch of the game as Rovers beat out-of-form Walsall 1-0.

Nevitt nodded home the rebound after another substitute, former Saddlers man Kieron Morris, saw his strike parried by Walsall keeper Owen Evans.

The defeat extended Walsall’s winless run to 11 games in all competitions, while Rovers recorded a fifth clean sheet in their past eight Sky Bet League Two matches.

After a dreadful first half bereft of chances, Tranmere perked up after the break as Chris Merrie broke swiftly to tee up Josh Dacres-Cogley, whose strike was beaten away by Evans.

Walsall’s best chance came in the 71st minute as Taylor Allen flicked on Tom Knowles’ near-post corner but Rovers keeper Ross Doohan clawed it away.

But Tranmere were creating the better chances as Evans foiled Kane Hemmings’ snapshot and tipped over Jordan Turnbull’s header before preventing an Allen own goal right on the line.

Walsall had a great chance to win it early in stoppage time but Jacob Maddox sliced badly wide and Nevitt punished the miss.