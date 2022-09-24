Scunthorpe move off bottom after come-from-behind win over Dorking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Dorking 3-2 and climb off the bottom of the National League table.

It looked set to be another miserable afternoon for the Iron when the visitors opened up a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Ryan Seager netted the opener in the 11th minute before setting up Niall McManus 12 minutes before the break.

Scunthorpe’s fightback began in the 51st minute, with Caolan Lavery netting on his debut, but the hosts then missed a penalty after Sami El-Abd handled the ball, Joe Nuttall hitting the outside of the post.

The home side kept pressing, though, and Jacob Butterfield equalised in the 69th minute with a fine 25-yard strike.

They clinched all three points in the 84th minute, Lavery crossing for George Taft to head home.