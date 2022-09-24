Dan Ward fires Gateshead to first away win at Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Ward’s goal was the difference as Gateshead edged to a 1-0 win against Maidenhead.

The result secured the Heed their first away win of the season and they move out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone while the Magpies drop to 18th.

Koby Arthur had a good effort for Maidenhead but his shot went over the bar before Adam Campbell had a volley saved for Gateshead.

The Heed found the opener 22 minutes in when Paul Blackett squared the ball to Ward, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Maidenhead continued to push and Reece Smith had a chance before Remy Clerima caused problems with a menacing ball that went just wide of the post.

The Magpies nearly equalised in the second half when Heed goalkeeper Dan Langley was called into action to tip Ashley Nathaniel-George’s effort wide.

Gateshead had a good chance to wrap up the game in the 82nd minute, but Greg Olley’s shot clanged off a post.