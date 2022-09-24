Ten-man Swindon hold on to see off Grismby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Swindon extended their unbeaten run to nine League Two matches with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Grimsby.

Luke Jephcott and Ronan Darcy netted for Swindon either side of a Ryan Taylor strike as Saidou Khan saw red for two bookable offences.

Chances were few and far between during the early stages, but Swindon started to ramp up the pressure as Jephcott turned the ball into an empty net after team-mates Frazer Blake-Tracy and Darcy were denied by Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Jephcott saw a low strike deflected wide as Swindon remained on top, but Grimsby responded against the run of play as Taylor slotted a finish into the bottom corner.

Swindon retook the lead shortly before half-time when Ben Gladwin stole the ball from Andy Smith to give Darcy a tap-in.

Khan was dismissed in the 62nd minute but, while Grimsby pushed and probed, they were unable to make their numerical advantage count.