Charlie Carter restores Eastleigh to winning ways with goal against Halifax

Charlie Carter’s first-half strike was enough for Eastleigh to return to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Halifax.

The Shaymen missed a penalty in the first half before Carter capitalised, meaning the Spitfires move up into 11th in the Vanarama National League table while Halifax drop to 22nd.

Kian Spence had a chance on the half-volley for Halifax five minutes in, but Joe McDonnell made the save.

They were then awarded a penalty in the 21st minute and McDonnell was called into action again, saving Matt Warburton’s spot-kick.

Eastleigh immediately responded, scoring in the 23rd minute when Carter found space to slot the ball past Sam Johnson.

The Spitfires had a chance to double their lead after the break when a free-kick picked out Ryan Hill at the back post but Halifax were able to clear.

Eastleigh nearly doubled their lead in the final 10 minutes but Carter was unable to convert from Corey Panter’s free-kick.