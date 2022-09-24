Dave Challinor criticises Stockport players after Northampton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor criticises Stockport players after Northampton defeat

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 5:28 pm
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor (Simon Marper/PA)
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor (Simon Marper/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor was critical of his players after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Northampton.

Fraser Horsfall headed in against his old club after 12 minutes but Stockport lost control of the game in the first 20 minutes of the second half, during which time Sam Hoskins and Harvey Lintott turned things around.

Much-fancied County have won only two of their first 10 games and are 17th in the Sky Bet League Two table.

“Ultimately, it comes down to not being able to trust people to make the right decisions over 90 minutes,” said Challinor. “That’s absolutely killing us at the moment.

“I don’t think it’s a case of the players not being good enough because individually they have shown they can do it, but you have to do it consistently over 90 minutes.

“Decision-making has cost us massively miles too often this season and it’s cost us again today. When there’s adversity, that’s when you see the true colours of people and we find it difficult in those moments.

“You look at the two halves today, first half was good and we had decent control and we didn’t make many wrong decisions.

“A lot of our pre-game stuff was around set-pieces and we defended them well in the first half but then conceded two in the second half and that’s really poor.

“It’s through individual mistakes and bad decisions that resulted in giving away too many cheap free-kicks and that cost us massively.”

Northampton were poor in the first half but improved markedly after the break to register their fourth straight league win and move up to second place.

“I’m really pleased with the character of the group,” said Cobblers boss Jon Brady. “As everyone knows, we made a conscious effort to bring in younger players and for those youngsters to help dig out a result like that just shows how much character we have.

“Last year, we only picked up two points from losing positions and I said at the start of the season that we wanted to turn that around.

“Obviously I don’t want to be down in games but I think that shows how much character there was in the team today.”

Northampton were helped by two half-time changes, with Brady adding: “Our quality from the back up to the forward line wasn’t good and we needed more physicality up top so we changed it and I thought it really worked.

“We put them on the back foot and we scored the goals but we really banged on the door and had other chances as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ian Baraclough celebrates after his side came from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough admits ‘big sigh’ of relief after overdue Nations League win
Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor (Simon Marper/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks