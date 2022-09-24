Substitute Ryan Bowman nets winner as Shrewsbury down struggling Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Ryan Bowman scored his first home goal of the season as Shrewsbury made it back-to-back wins at New Meadow for the first time since December with a 2-1 victory over Burton.

Dino Maamria suffered his first defeat as Albion boss since replacing Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, having last time out seen his rock-bottom side end their five-game losing streak in League One with victory over Exeter.

Burton were first to threaten and Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi produced a fine save to tip Sam Hughes’ header over the bar.

However, the hosts took the lead in the 13th minute when Bournemouth loanee Christian Saydee scored his second goal in as many games.

Tom Bayliss flicked Matthew Pennington’s pass into the Shrewsbury striker’s path and he fired across Ben Garratt into the far corner of the net.

George Nurse superbly cleared Hughes’ effort off the line to keep Steve Cotterill’s side ahead going into half-time.

After the break, Marosi pulled off another superb save to keep out Adedeji Oshilaja’s effort.

But he was undone just before the hour as Victor Adeboyejo tapped home his third goal of the season from six yards.

Shrewsbury were not to be denied though, as Bowman, who had been on the pitch four minutes, converted Jordan Shipley’s inviting cross to wrap up the points with 24 minutes left.