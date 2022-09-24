Bromley brush aside Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley made it back-to-back victories in the National League with a 3-0 win against Oldham.

The result lifted the Ravens up to fifth place in the table, while the Latics dropped to 15th.

Bromley threatened from the outset, with Michael Cheek and Byron Webster coming close in the early stages of the game.

They eventually broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Omar Sowunmi got on the end of a long throw and slotted home from close range.

Bromley doubled their lead six minutes later when Jude Arthurs set up Reece Hannam and he smashed the ball past goalkeeper Magnus Norman.

Junior Luamba had a chance for Oldham but his shot went wide before the Ravens got their third of the game through a Mike Fondop own goal in the 59th minute.