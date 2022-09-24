Jim Bentley backs Rochdale to get ‘better, fitter and stronger’ after first win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Bentley backs Rochdale to get ‘better, fitter and stronger’ after first win

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 6:00 pm
Jim Bentley feels Rochdale are getting fitter and stronger (Tim Goode/PA)
Jim Bentley backed his Rochdale side to get better and stronger after they claimed their first Sky Bet League Two victory of the season with a 1-0 win at managerless Colchester.

Devante Rodney bagged Dale’s winner in the 23rd minute, converting from the spot after Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara had dropped Liam Kelly’s free-kick in the box and then fouled Tyrese Sinclair.

Rochdale were indebted to keeper Richard O’Donnell following his stoppage-time penalty save from Freddie Sears, after Kelly had fouled substitute Luke Hannant in the box.

Rochdale boss Bentley said: “It was massive that we get a win and it’s been a long time coming.

“I think we’ll get better and fitter and stronger but you can’t ask for any more away from home: a win, a clean sheet and we worked hard, scored a goal and could have had a couple more and Rich saved a penalty.

“If I’m being critical, we probably should have been more than 1-0 up at half-time.

“But there were a lot of nerves; bottom of the table, against a team struggling themselves, new manager in the week, away from home, home form etc.

“It’s difficult to try and play better with the ball but we dug in and we kept working hard and putting bodies on the line and that was typified with Richie’s save right at the end from the penalty and Sam Graham following in.

“We’ve spoken about that at both ends.”

Colchester were second best in the first half, with O’Hara twice denying James Ball and Scott Quigley heading over.

The hosts improved after half-time, although O’Hara deflected Quigley’s effort onto the near post.

However, they slumped to defeat and are now winless in six, as they hunt for a new permanent head coach.

Colchester interim boss Steve Ball said: “We’re really early into a season and the games have panned out where the first goal is crucial.

“I think it’s a competitive squad for a new manager coming in.

“We’ve got a really deep squad and there are options and quality in all areas for the new manager that comes in.

“He’ll have some good players to pick from and it’s just the matter of getting the right formula, to start winning games.

“It’s early days and we have to stay positive.

“We’re only in October and we’ve seen teams over the years put runs together and move into the top 10, so hopefully we’ll do that soon.

“I must say the crowd were great in the second half and got right behind the group, so that must keep doing that.

“With our penalty, Freddie is a proven goalscorer – the keeper has guessed right and it wasn’t to be.”

