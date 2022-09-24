Boss Neil Wood hails Salford spirit after late win over Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Boss Neil Wood hails Salford spirit after late win over Sutton

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 6:04 pm
Neil Wood saw his Salford side come from behind to win (Martin Rickett/PA).
Neil Wood saw his Salford side come from behind to win (Martin Rickett/PA).

Salford boss Neil Wood praised his side’s “never-say-die” spirit after another late show sealed a 2-1 win over 10-man Sutton.

Josh Neufville handed the hosts the lead in the 62nd-minute, but Donovan Wilson’s dismissal six minutes later changed the game.

Goals in the 80th and 87th minutes from Matty Lund and Ryan Watson turned the match on its head and inflicted Matt Gray’s side’s first home league defeat of the season.

Wood said: “I think never-say-die sums us up really well.

“We’ve had a few games now where we’ve gone right to the end.

“Stevenage we win late, we’ve scored late goals and today we’ve scored two in the last 10 minutes.

“We showed we don’t stop, we keep going to the end. We’ve got good fitness levels, we’ve got good quality.

“We’ve got good strength to bring off the bench and it’s really pleasing to get the three points.”

Asked about the impact of Wilson’s red card, for an off-the-ball incident, Wood added: “Maybe the sending-off changed it. But up until that point I thought it was a game which lacked quality.

“I thought we’d prepared for a game like that, defending long balls and flick-ons. We knew what was coming.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an amazing spectacle to watch. We knew we’d need to battle it out.

“When the time came to play our football we knew we had to take our chances and we did.”

Neufville fired the hosts in front when his volley flew in off a post, but the dismissal allowed the Ammies back into the match.

Lund levelled before Watson secured all three points.

Salford goalkeeper Jacob Chapman, making his Football League debut, ensured the points with a last-ditch save at full-stretch to keep out Kylian Kouassi.

Gray felt the red card was crucial.

He said: “I was very pleased with the performance before the sending-off.

“I felt fully in control of the game and then the sending-off has turned it.

“The official said he’s kicked somebody off the ball. I’m massive on discipline at the club, not just in yellow and red cards, but also in committing fouls in dangerous areas.

“Unfortunately, a little bit of lack of discipline which is unlike us as a club has not given us the win we thoroughly deserved.

“I felt our shape was excellent for a good 10 or 12 minutes after the sending-off.

“I felt fully in control and we looked a danger on the counter-attack.

“Their first goal comes out of nothing and for them to go and get the second and then win the game is extremely harsh on us.

“We created a couple of moments and could have easily have got something out of the game. A point would have been the least we deserved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ian Baraclough celebrates after his side came from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough admits ‘big sigh’ of relief after overdue Nations League win
Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Neil Wood saw his Salford side come from behind to win (Martin Rickett/PA).
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks