Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.

Tennis

Roger Federer’s career ended.

This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him! Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022

Crying all over again https://t.co/RXiolipIq8 — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 24, 2022

Legend, inspiration and one of the greatest @rogerfederer 👏 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 23, 2022

Thank you Roger ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Owc1g0W9qL — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 24, 2022

Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me🙌❤️🫶🏼. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. pic.twitter.com/X2VRbaP0A0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

Definition of class: @rogerfederer Tennis will miss you! Thank you for all the memories maestro 🎾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FWsEc1SMP0 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 24, 2022

Congratulations for your amazing career and for being such a role model, wish you nothing but the best for the next chapter of your life! #Federer pic.twitter.com/f8r59BNRjV — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) September 24, 2022

Emotional watching @rogerfederer last event. The most impressive thing is Roger being himself. We may not be able to watch his elegance on court again but you’ve left a lifetime of memories for so many. Career well played, enjoy the next chapter 👍🏼🙏🏼🎾 pic.twitter.com/blYqjTxEWT — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 24, 2022

Football

Harry Kane addressed England’s form.

We know results haven’t been what we wanted. As a group we know what we’re about and will fight through a tough period. Full house at Wembley against Germany will be great World Cup preparation. pic.twitter.com/6S39ygd8VD — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 24, 2022

Roy Keane dusted off his boots.

Players enjoyed international duty.

Orgullo y felicidad cada vez que representamos a nuestro país. 🇦🇷👏🏻🇦🇷 Vamos @Argentina!! pic.twitter.com/naL3VfLTRR — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) September 24, 2022

Mais um dia vivendo o sonho de vestir essa camisa. Vamos, Brasil! 🇧🇷🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/rrJZnLMSLw — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 24, 2022

Cricket

Virat Kohli paid tribute to the retiring Jhulan Goswami.

A great servant of Indian cricket. Congratulations on an outstanding career, inspiring so many women to take up the sport. Your grit and aggression always stood out. I wish you the very best. @JhulanG10 🙌🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

Stuart Broad was ready for a promotion push.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was ready for a night of action.

Gonna see the best @joeboxerparker tonight he’s been working hard since January 😎 @BTSportBoxing pic.twitter.com/CaoqL9o5NH — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 24, 2022

Manny Pacquiao met up with his former rival.