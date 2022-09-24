Grant McCann hopes Peterborough have turned a corner after Port Vale victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Grant McCann hopes Peterborough have turned a corner after Port Vale victory

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 6:12 pm
Grant McCann wants Peterborough to kick on (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grant McCann wants Peterborough to kick on (Martin Rickett/PA)

Peterborough boss Grant McCann hopes a welcome 3-0 win over Port Vale will lift them out of a slump.

Posh snapped a run of four successive Sky Bet League One defeats by seeing off Vale courtesy of high-scoring captain Jonson Clarke-Harris’ first-half double and a milestone moment from Joe Ward.

Clarke-Harris bagged a 26th-minute opener and then added his seventh of the season 10 minutes later, with Kwame Poku the architect on both occasions.

Clarke-Harris was denied a hat-trick by Vale keeper Jack Stevens and a post before Ward marked his 200th Posh appearance with the clincher when putting away a pass from substitute Jack Marriott in the 73rd minute.

McCann said: “Three goals, a clean sheet… we can’t ask for much more except from a couple more goals maybe!

“It was a controlled performance from start to finish and it’s a good win against a team who were in good form themselves.

“Kwame set the first one on a plate for Jonno and was brilliant to create the second one from the right.

“The third was an excellent team goal with some great passing and a good finish from Joe.

“He is a top pro and 200 games for one club these days is almost unheard of.

“To see him cap it with a goal and a win for us made it a great day all round.

“Hopefully we’ve turned a corner from some disappointing results where I felt we’ve been a bit unlucky.

“It is only three points, but we’ve got a bit of making up to do in the league and hopefully this will give us a little springboard.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke admitted: “It was a tough afternoon for us.

“We started the game really well, got on the front foot and got in their faces, but we gave away a soft goal and that’s not what you want to do against a team with the calibre of players that Peterborough have.

“They’ve just come down from the Championship, they’ve got a million-pound striker and half-a-million-pound centre midfielders and will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“We gave them that uplift after their poor run of form which is a bit false anyway having watched the games, but we kept going and were always competitive despite not being anywhere near our best.

“It wasn’t for any lack of effort or endeavour – just simply a case of Peterborough being better than us on the day.

“We’ve been on a good little run of late which has now come to an end, so it is all about how we build again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ian Baraclough celebrates after his side came from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough admits ‘big sigh’ of relief after overdue Nations League win
Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Grant McCann wants Peterborough to kick on (Martin Rickett/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks