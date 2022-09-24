Mark Bonner hails ‘exceptional start’ for Cambridge after win at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Mark Bonner hails ‘exceptional start’ for Cambridge after win at Morecambe

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 6:19 pm
Mark Bonner is pleased with Cambridge’s start to the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mark Bonner is pleased with Cambridge’s start to the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner praised his side’s spirit as they came from behind to beat struggling Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe started well and took the lead in the 12th minute with a low strike from Jensen Weir.

The former Cambridge loanee ran on to Kieran Phillips’s neat lay-off before beating Dimitar Mitov low to his left.

The U’s levelled the scores just after the half-hour mark through Jack Lankester as the midfielder ran on to the end of Harrison Dunk’s left-wing cross and produced a neat finish from 12 yards.

Sam Smith missed a golden chance for the visitors early in the second half before substitute Harvey Knibbs clinched the points three minutes from time when he slotted home Shilow Tracey’s assist.

After seeing his side bounce back from two successive Sky Bet League One defeats, Bonner said: “I think we deserved the result and it was a big three points for us, especially as it was our first away win of the season.

“Any win for us in this league is a good result but it was especially good as it came after two league defeats and it came after we went a goal behind.

“I thought we played well overall and we showed good resilience and patience to stick in the game and I’m delighted to get the result.

“The boys that came off the bench made a great impact with one scoring from another one’s pass and that is exactly what you need to win games. We have won five games out of 10 now and that is an exceptional start.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “We got ahead in the game with a well-taken goal and I thought we did some good things in the first half until their equaliser which I thought set us back a bit.

“We got back at them and got in good areas in the second half but the final ball wasn’t good enough for us and that is why we didn’t win the game.

“Overall though I thought Cambridge were the better team and ended the game stronger. They had a bit more in them today than we did and that was disappointing from us and there should have been more freshness for the game than we showed.”

