Steve Diamond reveals crisis-hit Worcester had vote on whether to play Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Diamond reveals crisis-hit Worcester had vote on whether to play Newcastle

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 6:33 pm
Worcester boss Steve Diamond admits he does not know what happens now for the Warriors (David Davies/PA)
Worcester boss Steve Diamond admits he does not know what happens now for the Warriors (David Davies/PA)

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond revealed his players held a vote on Friday over whether to go ahead with Saturday’s match against Newcastle Falcons.

The Sixways club face being suspended from all competitions on Monday unless they can convince the Rugby Football Union they have a credible financial plan to continue.

It comes after weeks of turmoil surrounding an unpaid £6million debt to HM Revenue and Customs that is expected to force them into administration, with Worcester burdened by debts totalling more than £25million.

Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons – Gallagher Premiership – Sixways Stadium
Worcester winger Duhan van der Merwe scored one of his side’s five tries (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Worcester’s players put aside the off-field troubles with a brilliant 39-5 five-try thrashing of hapless Newcastle, with wings Alex Hearle and Duhan van der Merwe, scrum-half Gareth Simpson, replacement flanker Matt Kvesic and lock Joe Batley all crossing. Fly-half Billy Searle added the rest of Worcester’s points with the boot.

Falcons scored an early try through hooker George McGuigan, but were then blown away in a match Diamond revealed was put up for debate on Friday.

“We had a vote yesterday whether to play or not. It was virtually unanimous that we played,” said Diamond.

“I gave them the option not to play because it is a big risk if we are going into suspension on Monday, but they said to a man that their loyalty to the club made them determined to play.

“The staff here are all volunteering because they are not getting paid and that shows we have a really passionate workforce who care about their jobs and who care about Worcester.

“That is what I would be looking at if I was investor.”

Asked for his gut feeling over how events will play out between now and Monday, Diamond replied: “I’ve no gut feeling.

“When it goes into administration, or if it goes into administration because that’s the rumour on the street, no doubt the relevant parties will contact the directors of the club and they can make the decision.”

Diamond and his Worcester players formed a defiant huddle at the end before embarking on a lap of honour to thank their fans.

Diamond added: “I told the players they have a week off and let’s get to the pub.

“There’s no plan now. The building isn’t insured from Monday so we are not allowed to train, use the gym or the rest of the facilities.

“The caretaker and his wife are being chucked out as residents on the site.

Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons – Gallagher Premiership – Sixways Stadium
Worcester players face an uncertain future (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The week after next we may start training at the amateur club over the road.

“I don’t think you could write this. I think BT have missed a trick not having cameras here but we’re not glamorous are we?”

And Worcester fly-half Searle hit out at owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, accusing them of a lack of communication with the players.

He said: “That’s been the worst thing, they haven’t been in one since we’ve been here.

“We’ve had a few emails and false promises and that’s even worse.”

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder said of his side’s performance: “We talked all week about dealing with the emotion Worcester may bring, but it was disappointing how we fell away.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ian Baraclough celebrates after his side came from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough admits ‘big sigh’ of relief after overdue Nations League win
Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Worcester boss Steve Diamond admits he does not know what happens now for the Warriors (David Davies/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks