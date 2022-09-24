Gary McSheffrey says Doncaster win ‘one we needed’ after losing league run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary McSheffrey says Doncaster win ‘one we needed’ after losing league run

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 6:55 pm
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey saw his side claim a convincing win in the end (Richard Sellers/PA)
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey saw his side claim a convincing win in the end (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gary McSheffrey said Doncaster’s comfortable triumph over Crawley was just what the doctor ordered following a difficult run in League Two.

Rovers had lost their previous three league matches prior to Saturday’s 4-1 win over struggling Crawley, which came courtesy of a George Miller brace and efforts from Joseph Olowu and Kyle Hurst.

While feeling there was still plenty of improvement in his side, McSheffrey was pleased to build on the midweek victory over Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy, which brought a full stop to Rovers’ poor run.

“I don’t think it was an excellent performance but it was a winning performance and it was one that we needed,” McSheffrey said. “We got a good win on Tuesday and it was important to stop the little run we were on. We’ve just built on it so we’ve got good progression.

“We deservedly went ahead after good territory and quite a few set-plays. It was a great header from Joseph and a great cross.

“Then we just need to manage the game for a few minutes. We made some poor decisions and they scored off the back of one of our throw-ins.

“It was nice then to get a few goals in the second half.”

McSheffrey praised the finishing of Miller and Hurst, who scored Rovers’ final two goals.

“We got a little bit lucky with how it came to George but he just put his foot through it and it was instinctive,” he said.

“He must have had the confidence from scoring the penalty before and it was touch-bang.

“Then Kyle’s goal was superb. Just when I was thinking about bringing him off because he’s got nothing left he’s found that energy for a 55-yard run and then slotted it past the keeper.”

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy was disappointed with his side’s mentality in the second half as they watched an even game slip away from them.

James Tilley had cancelled out Olowu’s opener before the break but Crawley crumbled afterwards.

Betsy said: “We’re desperately disappointed with the result, because it wasn’t a 4-1 game and we did many good things but, in the final 20-minute period of the match, we also lacked a street mentality and savviness on the pitch.

“We need more of that as a collective and, even though the penalty decision was tough to take, we can’t make excuses because you have to look after yourselves by showing more quality in the final third and taking your chances.

“The ref has given a penalty for handball, which I thought was such a harsh decision.

“In chasing the game, that then left ourselves vulnerable at the back and we got punished by the other two goals they’ve scored.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ian Baraclough celebrates after his side came from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough admits ‘big sigh’ of relief after overdue Nations League win
Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey saw his side claim a convincing win in the end (Richard Sellers/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks