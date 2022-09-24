Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 7:12 pm
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill hailed a “magnificent” performance from injured goalkeeper Marko Marosi after his side’s 2-1 victory over basement boys Burton.

Marosi pulled off a string of fine saves, either side of dislocating a finger, to ensure a precious three points at New Meadow.

Opposition manager Dino Maamria labelled it “probably the best performance I’ve seen in the Football League” after his side somehow failed to even take a point.

Bournemouth loanee Christian Saydee fired the hosts in front and although Victor Adeboyejo equalised, Shrewsbury substitute Ryan Bowman secured the points.

However, it was 28-year-old Slovakian Marosi who stole the show.

Cotterill said: “Marko Marosi playing with a dislocated finger, he’s cut his hand. I thought he was magnificent in goal.

“I think he’s earned himself a couple of days off because I can’t see him doing too much goalkeeping at the moment.

“He’s OK. He’ll be all right for next week, but he’ll be sore for a little while.”

The veteran Shrews boss admitted he may have made a mistake in ‘overtraining’ his squad during the week after seeing them hang on for dear life during 13 minutes of added time.

He said: “I think I’ve overtrained the players this week. I think that’s why there was a bit of lethargy in us. There’s a lesson in there for me.

“As experienced as I am I think I made a mistake by overtraining them because we had 13 minutes on top of the 90 and I was nearly regretting that at one point.

“I thought there were some great performances. I think today was one of those lucky days.

“We changed the system and we got the goal very quickly before they could get to grips with our system.”

Maamria suffered his first away defeat since taking over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

But he was buoyed by his side’s performance and admitted only minor changes are needed.

“I thought we played unbelievably well,” he said.

“Especially in the first half, some of the football we played is certainly the best I’ve seen from a Burton team.

“They made two clearances off the line and their goalkeeper had probably the best performance I’ve ever seen in the Football League.

“The disappointing thing is the goals we conceded. They were very easy goals we conceded.

“We need to win a lot of games, but we need to make sure of our defence.

“With the ball we created so many chances and another day we score five or six.

“We have 17 shots, they had two and scored their two. They were clearly more clinical than us, but I think the goals were really poor to concede.

“We don’t do frustration, that’s what I’m trying to get across to the players, because frustration doesn’t solve anything.

“It needs to give us steel and determination for the next game.

“I’ve told them we don’t want to be that team that plays brilliant football and loses games.

“We’re in the business of winning football matches and we have to have an edge going forward and an edge to defend our box. That’s the message.”

Editor's Picks