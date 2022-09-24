Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill hailed a “magnificent” performance from injured goalkeeper Marko Marosi after his side’s 2-1 victory over basement boys Burton.

Marosi pulled off a string of fine saves, either side of dislocating a finger, to ensure a precious three points at New Meadow.

Opposition manager Dino Maamria labelled it “probably the best performance I’ve seen in the Football League” after his side somehow failed to even take a point.

Bournemouth loanee Christian Saydee fired the hosts in front and although Victor Adeboyejo equalised, Shrewsbury substitute Ryan Bowman secured the points.

However, it was 28-year-old Slovakian Marosi who stole the show.

Cotterill said: “Marko Marosi playing with a dislocated finger, he’s cut his hand. I thought he was magnificent in goal.

“I think he’s earned himself a couple of days off because I can’t see him doing too much goalkeeping at the moment.

“He’s OK. He’ll be all right for next week, but he’ll be sore for a little while.”

The veteran Shrews boss admitted he may have made a mistake in ‘overtraining’ his squad during the week after seeing them hang on for dear life during 13 minutes of added time.

He said: “I think I’ve overtrained the players this week. I think that’s why there was a bit of lethargy in us. There’s a lesson in there for me.

“As experienced as I am I think I made a mistake by overtraining them because we had 13 minutes on top of the 90 and I was nearly regretting that at one point.

“I thought there were some great performances. I think today was one of those lucky days.

“We changed the system and we got the goal very quickly before they could get to grips with our system.”

Maamria suffered his first away defeat since taking over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

But he was buoyed by his side’s performance and admitted only minor changes are needed.

“I thought we played unbelievably well,” he said.

“Especially in the first half, some of the football we played is certainly the best I’ve seen from a Burton team.

“They made two clearances off the line and their goalkeeper had probably the best performance I’ve ever seen in the Football League.

“The disappointing thing is the goals we conceded. They were very easy goals we conceded.

“We need to win a lot of games, but we need to make sure of our defence.

“With the ball we created so many chances and another day we score five or six.

“We have 17 shots, they had two and scored their two. They were clearly more clinical than us, but I think the goals were really poor to concede.

“We don’t do frustration, that’s what I’m trying to get across to the players, because frustration doesn’t solve anything.

“It needs to give us steel and determination for the next game.

“I’ve told them we don’t want to be that team that plays brilliant football and loses games.

“We’re in the business of winning football matches and we have to have an edge going forward and an edge to defend our box. That’s the message.”