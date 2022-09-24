Sign fight contract by Monday or I’m moving on, Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sign fight contract by Monday or I’m moving on, Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 9:10 pm Updated: September 24, 2022, 10:16 pm
Tyson Fury was in the crowd at the AO Arena, Manchester on Saturday night (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Tyson Fury has set Anthony Joshua a deadline of Monday to sign a contract for their fight – or forget about facing him for the world heavyweight title.

Negotiations between the fighters’ camps have been rumbling on for several weeks and it seemed Joshua agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour for the all-British blockbuster bout, set to be held before the end of the year.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said last week a contract had been sent to Joshua’s camp, with Eddie Hearn subsequently revealing there were still some minor terms to be resolved.

WBC champion Fury claims Joshua is trying to avoid a showdown, releasing an expletive-laden social media post about his rival on Friday.

Fury was ringside for the fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night, and again called out Joshua and his camp.

“They had had the opportunity to agree to this fight for about a month. They have had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they are going to come back with,” Fury said to BT Sport.

“We will know more on Monday, I think. The two broadcasters are going to meet up and then we will know from there.

Mark Heffron (right) celebrates victory with Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury (left) was attending Saturday’s card in Manchester (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“I am sick of setting deadlines. They either want this poxy fight or they don’t.

“I don’t mind inviting these people to my party, but they are not going to come to my party, my banqueting hall and try to dictate to me.

“They either want to do it or they don’t. If they do, sign the contract, if they don’t then do one.”

Fury added: “This is the fight I have been trying to make since 2017 and been unsuccessful every single time.

“I was optimistic three or four weeks ago that the fight might happen. Today, I am not very optimistic.

“I am definitely fighting on that date scheduled December 3, whoever it may be, I don’t really care. I will knock them all out anyway.”

Warren is hopeful a deal can be done to make the fight happen.

He said on BT Sport Box Office: “There is a meeting taking place on Monday and I am hoping that is going to resolve what I feel is just a few outstanding issues, not for us, but it seems for them.

“Let’s hope they are good as their word and they don’t duck out of it.”

Warren added in a video on Queensberry Promotions Twitter feed: “There is a lot of things (which have) been addressed and agreed.

“I think it is just one or two issues at the moment, which I am quite sure can be overcome. It is still alive and while it is alive, it is good.”

