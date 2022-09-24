Roger Federer’s farewell was a beautiful moment – Novak Djokovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Roger Federer’s farewell was a beautiful moment – Novak Djokovic

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 10:00 pm
Novak Djokovic, right, paid tribute to old rival Roger Federer after his retirement from competitive tennis on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic, right, paid tribute to old rival Roger Federer after his retirement from competitive tennis on Friday (John Walton/PA)

Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.

The Serbian was present at the O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive sport following a doubles defeat in the Laver Cup to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal – the other member of the ‘big three’ – for his last match but in keeping with the unique situation of the London event, Djokovic was one of the most vocal to provide support for two players who have usually been his biggest competitors.

An emotional goodbye to the pro game was afforded to Federer, who received a succession of ovations and had a retirement video package played on the big screen before singer Ellie Goulding produced a performance that left the Swiss star and Nadal in tears.

Djokovic, speaking after his singles’ victory over Tiafoe on Saturday, said: “Well, I think we would all agree this was one of the most beautiful moments anyone has experienced live or on a tennis court worldwide.

“We all knew it would be an emotional farewell for Roger but I think we were all taken away by the moment.

“At the same time it is a mix of emotions. Sadness because one of the greatest athletes of all time is leaving the sport but on the other hand seeing him happy with the way it all played out, I was just very grateful and privileged to be alongside other Team World and Europe players to witness that.

“It was one of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced in my life, for sure.”

Federer had hinted in the hours after his ‘last dance’ that a potential farewell tour could be on the cards.

He had announced last week the doubles contest on night one of the Laver Cup, the Ryder Cup-style team competition he set up, would be his last on the ATP Tour but the door has been left open for more chances to see him on tennis courts around the world, just not in a professional capacity.

“I have no plans whatsoever like where, how, when. All I know is I would love to go and play places I have never played before or go say thank yous for years to come to all the people that have been so supportive of me,” he said during a press conference that did not finish until after 2am on Saturday.

“Because the hard part about the Laver Cup was that tickets were already sold out. You know, the people who maybe would have also loved to be here couldn’t make it.

“Maybe there is another way down the stretch we can party all together.”

Defeat on a comeback was finally admitted publicly by Federer last week after a succession of operations during the last two and a half years on his right knee proved unsuccessful.

It meant the final singles contest of his career occurred at Wimbledon last year, where he lost in the quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz, but he insisted retirement, which he settled on last month, was no longer a scary concept.

He added: “I was able to remind myself always on the court again how wonderful this is.

“This is not the end, end, you know, life goes on. I’m healthy, I’m happy, everything’s great and this is just a moment in time.”

While Federer was emotional during his on-court interview, where he paid tribute to his wife Mirka, he was happy to bow out with a friend by his side in Nadal and they shared a long embrace after Sock’s winner brought the two-hour-and-14-minute contest to its end.

“To be not alone on that court for an entire evening, it helped a lot,” Federer admitted.

Nadal, who will forever hold a 26-14 upper-hand over Federer in singles, talked in depth about their “beautiful” friendship.

“For me, it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport,” the Spaniard insisted.

“When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too.

“On court we have completely opposite styles and that’s what probably makes our matches and our rivalry probably one of the biggest and most interesting.

“But in the family life, personal life, probably we approach life not in a very different way, no? So that’s why we can trust each other.

“Having somebody like Roger that I feel confident to talk about any personal thing, it’s something that is very beautiful after all the things that we shared together and all the important things that we fought for such a long time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

St Helens celebrate their fourth successive Grand Final triumph (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush
Jonny Lomax starred in St Helens’ fourth straight Grand Final triumph (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics
Gareth Barry clocked up a record number of Premier League appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record
Joe Joyce (right) stopped Joseph Parker late on (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title
Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland
Great day for new dad and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Andew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win
Novak Djokovic won back-to-back matches at the Laver Cup to put Team Europe 8-4 up (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup
Harry Kane has told the nation not to panic despite England’s poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)
England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to…
Josh Magennis was Northern Ireland’s match winner against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
0
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0

Editor's Picks