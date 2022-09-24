Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 10:31 pm
Josh Magennis was Northern Ireland’s match winner against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis was Northern Ireland’s match winner against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland match-winner Josh Magennis admitted he had worried the mood was going to turn ugly before two late goals earned a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Kosovo to finally end their long winless run in the Nations League.

Gavin Whyte cancelled out Vedat Muriqi’s strike in the 82nd minute before sending in the cross which Magennis powered home in stoppage time to give Northern Ireland their first win in this competition at the 15th attempt, and relieve some of the pressure on Ian Baraclough.

A small section of fans had again been calling for the manager to go before Whyte’s equaliser, and this win was huge for Northern Ireland for several reasons after a testing few days which saw both Kyle Lafferty and Conor McMenamin withdrawn from the squad due to videos circulating online.

“It was hard, tough graft,” Magennis said. “It was on the verge of being, not toxic but they [the fans] were not happy.

“I’m just happy we showed the character. The first half wasn’t the best but in the second half we had to come out and perform. Going a goal behind at any level is tough, but to equalise and then go on and win is massive.”

The Wigan striker admitted he did not actually see his header hit the net, but knew from the noise inside Windsor Park what had happened.

“It was the type of goal I love trying to create,” he said.

“Gavin is an out-and-out winger, one of the last of the old school, and I knew from training all week when he gets past his defender he will put it in the box and thank God when it came in I knew if it was on target it would have a good chance of going in.

“I didn’t actually see it go in, I was on the floor but then the place erupted. To be the winner was brilliant.”

The official announcement that McMenamin had been withdrawn from the squad was made less than hour before kick-off, and only a day after Lafferty had also been sent home.

After the match Baraclough said the issues had been a distraction the squad could do without, but Magennis believes the players handled it the right way.

“It wasn’t a difficult environment in the last few days,” he said. “The gaffer took that responsibility on himself and told us to just concentrate on playing.

“We were aware of everything; they are our team-mates and at the hotel it is a confined space, you can’t get away from anyone for 10 days, so we knew what was going on.

“But before it had a chance to come to us, Patrick (Nelson, IFA chief executive), the gaffer and (captain Steven Davis) took it on themselves to look after the situation and that’s what they did.

“We knew it was always going to be on people’s minds, and people would make their opinions known but life is like that.

“We tried the best we could just to perform and thankfully we were able to get the win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

St Helens celebrate their fourth successive Grand Final triumph (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush
Jonny Lomax starred in St Helens’ fourth straight Grand Final triumph (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics
Gareth Barry clocked up a record number of Premier League appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record
Joe Joyce (right) stopped Joseph Parker late on (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title
Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland
Great day for new dad and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Andew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win
Novak Djokovic won back-to-back matches at the Laver Cup to put Team Europe 8-4 up (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup
Harry Kane has told the nation not to panic despite England’s poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)
England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to…
Kristian Woolf celebrates his third and St Helens’ fourth Grand Final win in succession (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kristian Woolf departs ‘best team in Super League era’ with Grand Final win

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
0
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0

Editor's Picks