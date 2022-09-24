England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to panic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to panic

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 10:45 pm
Harry Kane has told the nation not to panic despite England's poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane has told the nation not to panic despite England’s poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane has told England supporters there is no need to panic over a slump in results ahead of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side have not won any of their last five competitive matches and were relegated from League A of the Nations League following a 1-0 loss in Italy on Friday night.

Having reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer, the drop-off in results and performances has been a stark one, highlighted by the fact Kane’s penalty in an away draw to Germany is England’s only goal in five Nations League games this year.

Despite the worrying nature of the recent decline, Kane believes the team can still come good when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

Gareth Southgate has come in for criticism following recent results.
Gareth Southgate has come in for criticism following recent results (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Asked if the important message to supporters, some of whom jeered Southgate at the final whistle in San Siro, was not to panic, the England captain replied: “I think so.

“We’re not panicking. We know we want to improve.

“Of course I understand the frustration of the fans. I was an England fan and still am an England fan whether I’m playing or not.

“If we have a successful tournament I’m not sure people will be worried about the spell we had over the summer, and that’s the bottom line.

“We need to improve, we know that. The fans are always great and stick with us. I know they will be there on Monday (against Germany at Wembley) supporting us and everyone will be excited about the World Cup, regardless of what happens. Hopefully we can repay them with some good results.”

There has been a groundswell of criticism aimed at Southgate which began, vocally at least, at Molineux in June as England were humbled 4-0 by Hungary.

Derision over substitution decisions and calls of “you don’t know what you’re doing” marked arguably the toughest time of Southgate’s reign, which has taken in a World Cup semi-final as well as the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Kane, however, feels it is in the Middle East this winter when the current England side will need to deliver.

“Any fans in the world want to be winning games and having things their way all the time, but sometimes that’s not football,” he said.

“We played better (against Italy), we created some great chances, didn’t quite take them, weren’t clinical enough.

Kane has not scored from open play for England during their current Nations League campaign.
Kane has not scored from open play for England during their current Nations League campaign (Nick Potts/PA)

“I don’t think it’s any time to get too high, when you winning games, or too low, when you’re losing games.

“I believe we are going to be judged on how we perform out in Qatar. We’re just in one of those moments where it’s not quite going our way. We’re confident we can turn that around.

“We have one more game on Monday to try to get some good feelings back.  Ultimately once we get to the World Cup we will be ready for that first game and be fully focused on that.

“I don’t think our confidence has been dented…but you want to win games. We are all experienced enough, with our clubs especially we have been through those moments when things haven’t been going so well. It’s about bouncing back.”

