Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland keeper Craig Gordon enjoyed a perfect day after following the birth of his son with a 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park.

The 39-year-old’s partner Summer gave birth to Axel in the morning of the Nations League clash and then the Hearts veteran joined back up with the squad for the trip to Glasgow

Irish skipper John Egan fired the visitors ahead in the 18th minute but, in a second-half turnaround, Jack Hendry levelled with a header four minutes after the restart and Ryan Christie slotted in a penalty with 10 minutes remaining to take Scotland two points ahead of Ukraine at the top of Group B1.

Steve Clarke’s men need only a point against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night to win the group and gain promotion to League A but Gordon’s spirits are already sky high.

He said: “I got the call about half past 10 last night to say the baby was on its way.

“I got to the hospital and it was not until nearly seven o’clock this morning that he was born.

“I got back to the team hotel about 10.30 and managed to get about five hours sleep.

“Everything is great with mum and baby so looking forward to getting back to see him.

“I was fine. It was just a great morning and it will hit me later on when the tiredness kicks in.

“But so much adrenaline from the day that I felt good out there.

“It was a good atmosphere and a good game to be involved in so delighted that I got back in time to play.”

Gordon saved the day at 1-1 after Michael Obafemi raced away on the break from the edge of the Ireland box and played in Troy Parrott who had only the Hearts keeper to beat.

However, the former Celtic and Sunderland number one stuck out a leg out and blocked for a corner, which came to nothing

Gordon said: “It was a really quick counter-attack and they had a few men over.

“It was a good opportunity but I just managed to stay big and stretch out a leg and get enough on it to divert it behind.

“It is a big moment especially when we go on and win the game but that is all down to the guys in front of me.

“I had one save but it is all about putting the ball in the net at the other end.

“It will be a tough one on Tuesday but we will go there full of confidence.”