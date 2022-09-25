Scotland can’t play for a draw in Nations League decider – Callum McGregor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scotland can’t play for a draw in Nations League decider – Callum McGregor

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 11:00 am
Scotland will go for qin against Ukraine says Callum McGregor (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland will go for qin against Ukraine says Callum McGregor (Steve Welsh/PA)

Callum McGregor insists it is “impossible” to set out for the draw Scotland require against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday to earn Nations League promotion.

The Scots’ 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park on Saturday took Steve Clarke’s side two points clear of Ukraine at the top of Group B1 with one fixture remaining.

Irish skipper John Egan opened the scoring for the visitors after 18 minutes but Jack Hendry levelled with a header four minutes after the restart and Ryan Christie clinched the hard-fought but deserved victory with a late penalty.

Ryan Christie scores Scotland's winner
Ryan Christie scores Scotland’s winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A point will be enough for Scotland to move up to League A and it will also enhance qualification chances for the next European Championship.

However, Celtic captain McGregor believes the notion of playing for a point is fraught with danger.

He said: “Obviously we know a draw sees us through but we have to go there with the intent of trying to win the game and try to play the way we have been playing.

“The group are feeling good and we want to just continue that into Tuesday.

“It is impossible (to play for a draw). As soon as you have that mindset, it is very, very dangerous.

“We understand where we are in the group and what we need but ultimately we need to play with the intent to try and win the game.

“We understand what topping the group means for qualification moving forward.

“We know it is big game and now we have to recover well and focus on Tuesday.”

Scotland are a point away from Nations League promotion
Scotland are a point away from Nations League promotion (Andrew Milligan/PA)

McGregor believes the 3-0 win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday can only benefit the Scots for the return leg in Poland.

The midfielder said: “Obviously we have seen them close up less than a week ago.

“It gives us a chance to watch the game back and see what we did well and what we did not so well.

“But obviously getting the win and winning 3-0 gives you a psychological boost to go over there and you know that if you play well and do the right things then you have a good chance of winning the game.”

However, although the Scots will travel with confidence, McGregor knows it took an “excellent” second-half display against the Irish – as it had against Ukraine last week – to turn the match in Scotland’s favour.

“We spoke at half-time about trusting the principles of the game that we wanted to implement,” he said.

“We never quite got it going in the first half. But we made a little tweak at half-time and we wanted to stay calm in the game.

“Obviously we were 1-0 down but knew if we got our flow going that we would get back in the game. We looked really fluid in the second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

The Republic of Ireland face a Nations League relegation showdown with Armenia on Tuesday evening (Steve Welsh/PA)
Relegation risk and Kenny under cosh – 5 talking points as Ireland host Armenia
Scotland go up against Ukraine again on Tuesday (Steve Welsh/PA).
Ukraine v Scotland – Talking points as Scots seek Nations League promotion
Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
St Helens forward Morgan Knowles is in more disciplinary trouble (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens’ Morgan Knowles given one-match ban for late hit in Grand Final
Frank Lampard celebrates Everton’s win over West Ham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Everton set a benchmark with West Ham win – Frank Lampard
Stuart Lancaster will move to Paris from next season (David Davies/PA)
Former England boss Stuart Lancaster named Racing 92 director of rugby
Scotland’s Che Adams looking for positve end to Nations League campaign (Steve Welsh/PA)
Che Adams says Scotland ‘raring to go’ ahead of crunch clash with Ukraine
Gino Pozzo, centre, has been ruthless with managers including Rob Edwards, left, and Billy McKinlay (Isaac Parkin/Mike Egerton/Adam Davy/PA)
Watford’s turbulent managerial history under the Pozzo family’s ownership
Heather Knight insists there was no warnings from India before run out. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Heather Knight: No warnings given over controversial Charlie Dean dismissal
Poland fans set off flares during Sunday’s Nations League game against Wales in Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Seven Poland fans arrested following incidents at Wales match

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks