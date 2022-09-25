Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Novak Djokovic to put Team World on cusp of victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Novak Djokovic to put Team World on cusp of victory

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 4:34 pm
Felix Auger-Aliassime got the better of Novak Djokovic to put Team World 10-8 up against Team Europe (John Walton/PA)
Felix Auger-Aliassime got the better of Novak Djokovic to put Team World 10-8 up against Team Europe (John Walton/PA)

Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic to help Team World turn the tables on their European rivals and move one win away from a maiden Laver Cup title in London.

Auger-Aliassime produced an excellent display in a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory that married big serving with wonderful groundstrokes against Wimbledon champion Djokovic.

It was Auger-Aliassime’s second consecutive match on the final day of the Ryder Cup-style team event at the O2 after the Canadian teamed up with Jack Sock to down Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in the doubles.

Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's doubles
Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's doubles (John Walton/PA)

Team Europe held a four-point advantage after Saturday’s action, but with matches worth three points on the third day Team World went into the 11th contest of the competition with a 10-8 lead in the race to 13.

Auger-Aliassime said on-court: “Today has been fantastic so far. Right now it is one of the best performances in my career so far.

“I think I have been close a few times in recent times against these great champions so it feels great to get a win like this, especially in this great arena and for Team World.”

Auger-Aliassime barely had time to register his doubles success with team-mate Sock before he was back on court to face Djokovic.

When 21-time grand-slam winner Djokovic claimed a break in the opening game of the match, it appeared a tall task for world number 13 Auger-Aliassime.

Novak Djokovic speaks with captain Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer (second left) and Matteo Berrettini
Novak Djokovic speaks with captain Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer (John Walton/PA)

But the 22-year-old remained undeterred and quickly got the set back on serve before he reeled off three games in a row at a critical moment to take the opener in 40 minutes.

Djokovic and Team Europe looked shell-shocked and despite breaks being exchanged at the start of the second set, it was the Canadian who kept bringing his A-game when needed to ease to victory in the tie-break.

It made it back-to-back triumphs for Auger-Aliassime, who also shone alongside Sock to beat Murray and Berrettini 2-6 6-3 10-8 at the start of Sunday’s action.

The thrilling 95-minute encounter opened up proceedings at the O2, with Roger Federer watching on from the Team Europe bench hoping to lift silverware for one last time.

Federer will now be relying on Stefanos Tsitsipas to come good against US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe, who has already been party pooper once this weekend when he and Sock beat the Swiss great and Rafael Nadal in Federer’s final professional match on Friday.

