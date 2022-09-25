Joe Launchbury insists Wasps can have a ‘really bright future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Launchbury insists Wasps can have a ‘really bright future’

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 5:02 pm
Joe Launchbury (PA)
Joe Launchbury (PA)

Joe Launchbury says “there is so much to be excited about” over Wasps’ future.

The Wasps captain led his team to a first Gallagher Premiership victory of the season with a 39-31 success against Bath.

But it arrived after the club filed a notice of their intention to appoint an administrator with the High Court.

They have been served a winding-up order by HM Revenue and Customs over an unpaid tax bill, while Wasps are also having difficulty repaying a £35million bond that was raised to help finance their relocation from High Wycombe to Coventry eight years ago.

Launchbury was two years into his Wasps career when the club encountered an administration threat in 2012, so current issues are not alien to him.

Wasps players and coaches met with club owner Derek Richardson, chief executive Stephen Vaughan and chief operating officer Chris Holland on Thursday, when the whole financial situation was outlined.

“There is so much to be excited about with the future of Wasps,” England international lock Launchbury said.

“You look at the stadium, the training ground, the intent of people to push this club forward is as much as it ever has been. Maybe it wasn’t there 10 years ago.

“Clearly, there are some issues that need to be sorted out over a short time-frame, which is out of our control, but hopefully we will hear some good news from that.

“We’ve heard some news, but in terms of our job at the moment it is very much still the same.

“It’s unsettling isn’t it? Especially when the word gets chucked around, which I don’t think the club wants chucked around – administration.

“No-one wants to hear that. As players we don’t fully know what that entails, but the way we rallied around from that news, we trained as normal, cracked on with our day as normal.”

Joe Launchbury
Joe Launchbury wins lineout possession against Bath (David Davies/PA)

Launchbury is a talismanic figure on and off the pitch at Wasps, and he is optimistic about what the future holds.

“The people at the top are very clear about the fact that they want to be part of the club and to find solutions to this,” he added.

“For us as players, hearing (from them) on Thursday was music to our ears and now we will leave that to them. All we can try and do as players is win rugby games.

“Maybe I am a little bit biased, but this club has a huge amount to offer. I believe the future can be really bright.

“It means an awful lot to me – it has been home for a long, long time. I want the best for it and all its employees.”

Editor's Picks