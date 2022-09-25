Billy Vunipola knows he has to prove himself again to England coach Eddie Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Vunipola knows he has to prove himself again to England coach Eddie Jones

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 5:02 pm
Billy Vunipola has started the new season in impressive fashion (Mark Pain/PA)
Billy Vunipola enhanced his World Cup prospects during England’s tour of Australia but the Saracens number eight insists he must sway Eddie Jones all over again as the autumn comes into view.

Vunipola has started the season with a bang, adding to his man of the match afternoon against Harlequins with an influential shift in Saturday’s dramatic comeback victory over Gloucester.

Injuries to Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds ended his international exile in July and although the 29-year-old was a force in the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies, he knows his rivals are ready to reassert themselves.

Billy Vunipola made his England comeback in July having been frozen out for a year
“The World Cup is obviously a goal, but my focus has to be on what’s right in front of me rather than what’s further down the line,” Vunipola said.

“I was pleased with how it went but I can be better. I can still be fitter. That’s the challenge for me. It’s an exciting challenge for me.

“I don’t think I re-established myself. I feel like I put myself in position to ask questions to be selected again, but I can only do that if I’m playing well week in week out.

“You never know what can happen, what’s around the corner, which is why it’s important to focus on day to day.

“When you fall over yourself is when you don’t focus on the hurdle that’s right in front of you.”

Vunipola admits it was the simplest of decisions to end the 10-week stand down period for players involved in the England tour period early by returning ahead of schedule against Harlequins.

“It’s a toss up for me. It’s either running without the ball or playing. What would you do?! It was an easy one for me,” he said.

