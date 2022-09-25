England looking to extend series lead after restricting Pakistan to 166

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England looking to extend series lead after restricting Pakistan to 166

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 5:24 pm
Liam Dawson took a wicket (Anjum Naveed/AP)

England restricted Pakistan to 166 for four as they looked to claim a 3-1 lead in their Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

While wickets were in short supply at Karachi’s National Stadium, just one in the first 18 overs, the tourists bowled with impressive discipline to keep the rate in check throughout the innings.

The world’s number one batter, Mohammad Rizwan, almost carried his bat for 88 but was one of three dismissals in the last 10 deliveries.

Reece Topley took two of those but was also launched for two last-gasp sixes by Asif Ali as he belatedly showed his team-mates the way in an all-too-brief cameo.

Pakistan turned in a solid powerplay, making 52 without loss as Liam Dawson, Topley and debutant Olly Stone took two overs apiece.

England’s decision to hold back David Willey, their most obvious new-ball bowler, was a curious one and perhaps lessened their chances of extracting any early swing.

Rizwan dominated the strike but did not waste it, striking seven boundaries in the first six overs, but Babar Azam was frustrated by a lack of deliveries.

Adil Rashid hustled through a tight four-over spell as Pakistan started to let their momentum drift, but Rizwan’s accumulation continued without any real fireworks.

He finally picked up the first six of the day when he threw everything at Rashid in the 11th, but even that was a risky affair.

Will Jacks nearly took a catch (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Will Jacks watched it all the way at long-on, making a game attempt at a difficult catch only to carry it over the ropes.

Babar eventually dragged Dawson to deep midwicket for 36, trying to force his way into the game having faced only 28 of the 71 legal deliveries.

England were doing a good job of drying up the runs and Rashid’s efforts would have claimed the scalp of Shan Masood for three, had Alex Hales not shelled a regulation catch as he dashed in from the ropes.

Willey snared Masood lbw before Topley cashed in at the close with mis-hits from Khushdil Shah and Rizwan.

Asif was left with just three balls to face and smashed two of them into the stands.

