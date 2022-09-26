There were tears at the O2 in London as Roger Federer played his final professional tennis match in a Laver Cup doubles defeat alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal.
It was a more joyous occasion elsewhere over the weekend as St Helens secured a historic fourth successive Grand Final triumph to rubber-stamp their status as the most successful team in the Super League era after a 24-12 victory over Leeds.
There were mixed fortunes for the home nations on the international football front, while both the men’s and women’s cricket teams endured narrow defeats.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures: