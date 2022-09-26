Paul Hurst could freshen up Grimsby for Carlisle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hurst could freshen up Grimsby for Carlisle clash

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 11:52 am
Kieran Green (right) could push for minutes against Carlisle (Tim Goode/PA)
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst could make changes ahead of their clash with Carlisle.

The Mariners remained unchanged against Swindon at the weekend, but Hurst could bring Otis Khan into the fold as the midfielder continues to build up minutes after returning from injury.

Kieran Green could push to feature and was named on the bench against the Robins following a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Forward John McAtee is still out with a shoulder injury.

Morgan Feeney is a doubt for Carlisle when they travel to Blundell Park.

The defender pulled out of the starting line-up just before the game against Newport with a hamstring problem, and Corey Whelan could be called in to deputise again.

Omari Patrick has made progress from a hamstring issue, with manager Paul Simpson confirming the forward was close to being involved against the Exiles.

Carlisle are still without Ben Barclay (ankle), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Tobi Sho-Silva and Joel Senior.

