Wales plan talks with Los Angeles FC to help get Gareth Bale ready for World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales plan talks with Los Angeles FC to help get Gareth Bale ready for World Cup

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 12:05 pm
Wales want to monitor Gareth Bale’s fitness with his club Los Angeles FC ahead of the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales want to monitor Gareth Bale’s fitness with his club Los Angeles FC ahead of the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales are planning talks with Los Angeles FC to make sure Gareth Bale is in peak condition for the World Cup.

Skipper Bale completed 90 minutes for the first time in over 12 months on Sunday as Wales suffered relegation from the top tier of the Nations League by losing 1-0 to Poland in Cardiff.

The former Real Madrid star almost equalised in stoppage time when his header struck the crossbar.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Nations League – Group A – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale (right) had a frustrating night as Wales lost to Poland and suffered relegation from the top tier of the Nations League (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Bale was unable to affect large parts of the game as he continues to work his way towards full fitness at new club LAFC.

Wales manager Robert Page said: “He’s gone from not playing that many minutes to 35 minutes on Thursday (against Belgium) to 90 minutes.

“Would I have wanted him to play 90 minutes? Probably not. But it’s Gareth Bale and, because of the importance of the game, there’s no better person to be standing over the ball at a free-kick late on.”

Bale has made just two starts in 11 appearances since moving to California in July.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Nations League – Group A – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page says Gareth Bale’s game time will be managed ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Before the Poland game, the 33-year-old had not played 90 minutes since a World Cup qualifier against Estonia on September 8, 2021.

Western Conference leaders LAFC have two MLS regular season games left before entering the play-offs.

The MLS Cup final will take place on November 5, 16 days before Wales’ World Cup opener against the United States in Qatar.

Page said: “What he does from now until the first game against USA we will be in contact with the club and help manage those minutes.

“They want Gareth available for them, and we want him in the best physical position that we can for the first game against the USA.

“We will be in contact with them and make sure he is in the right place.

“They are a good outfit, LA. So they will know exactly how to get him from where he is now to full fitness, which is 90 minutes week in week out.”

Wales will head to Qatar on the back of a disappointing Nations League campaign that brought them only one point from six games.

But there were mitigating circumstances with the delayed World Cup play-off final against Ukraine scheduled in June between the two opening group games, and a squad badly depleted by injuries and suspension.

Page said: “There’s a lot of positives to take out of it. The bigger picture is the development and how far we’ve come in a short space of time.

“If you’d said to us at the beginning of June you’d have qualified for the World Cup, and you’re down to one game to win to stay in the top league, you’d snap your hand off.

“It hasn’t quite gone our way and we find ourselves out of League A, but we’ll go again and we’ve got a World Cup to look forward to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).
Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire
Ian Baraclough is hoping to build on Saturday’s win over Kosovo when his side take on Greece (Liam McBurney/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to Greece
Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is off (Nick Potts/PA)
D-day has come and gone – Tyson Fury says proposed Anthony Joshua fight off
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge
The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)
Michael Sheen delivers another rousing World Cup speech on visit to Wales squad
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks