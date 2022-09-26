England will not gamble on Jos Buttler’s fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England will not gamble on Jos Buttler’s fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 12:28 pm
England captain Jos Buttler is sidelined with a calf injury at the moment (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler is sidelined with a calf injury at the moment (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

White-ball captain Jos Buttler is “chomping at the bit” to help England push for victory in their Twenty20 series against Pakistan but head coach Matthew Mott insists there will be no gamble over his fitness.

Buttler has been out for five weeks with a calf injury sustained during The Hundred but decided to travel for his side’s trip to Karachi and Lahore to continue his rehabilitation and bed into his relatively new partnership with Mott ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.

England’s tournament does not start until October 22, when they face Afghanistan in Perth, and Mott has made it clear that having Buttler ready for that date is the overwhelming priority.

Buttler is eager to get back on the park, with the scores locked at 2-2 after four entertaining encounters, but he is not being considered for Wednesday’s fifth match and is not even guaranteed to be ready by the time the series wraps up.

Buttler injured his calf on duty for Manchester Originals.
Jos Buttler injured his calf on duty for Manchester Originals (John Walton/PA)

“With regards to Jos, he’s still a while off,” said Mott after Sunday’s tense three-run defeat.

“He’s not a player we want to take a risk on this close to a World Cup and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had.

“He’s chomping at the bit for a game but we’ll just try and see how we go. Maybe in the last game or two he might be a chance.”

In Buttler’s absence England have used three different openers – Phil Salt, the returning Alex Hales and newcomer Will Jacks.

Jacks is one of three debutants to make their bow in the series, joining seamers Olly Stone and Luke Wood.

England have already used 16 of their 20 travelling players, with two more uncapped options waiting on the sidelines in the form of Jordan Cox and Tom Helm.

That reflects the nature of a visit that is as much about blooding new talent as it is fine-tuning experienced hands like Adil Rashid and stand-in captain Moeen Ali.

“When we picked this team we had an eye to the World Cup but to the future as well,” explained Mott.

“We want to win the series, it’s important to get some momentum going, but more importantly we’re looking long term and games into players who have shown a lot in our domestic cricket. They’re players who scored a lot of runs and have taken a lot of wickets, it’s important to give them opportunities.

Moeen Ali (right) has been deputising for Buttler (left) in Pakistan.
Moeen Ali has been deputising for Buttler in Pakistan (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That’s the beauty of a seven-match series, we feel we can tinker a little bit and not lessen the team we’re putting out there.”

Moeen echoed Mott’s sentiments and stressed that Pakistan were proving perfect opponents to sharpen up England’s competitive edge.

“We’re going through a little bit of a change in cycle, with some guys retiring, some guys injured and some guys not being picked,” he told PCB.com.pk.

“The guys we are bringing in are very good players. The batters especially are doing outstandingly well. This is where you find out about them, against really good fast bowlers and good spinners. We’re enjoying mixing the team and giving guys opportunities.

“You want good healthy competition and the series going to Lahore at 2-2 is very exciting for both teams.”

