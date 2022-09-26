Tennis after Roger Federer – what comes next for the men’s game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tennis after Roger Federer – what comes next for the men’s game

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 1:28 pm
Roger Federer was the centre of attention on his farewell appearance (John Walton/PA)
Roger Federer was the centre of attention on his farewell appearance (John Walton/PA)

As Roger Federer heads off into retirement, men’s tennis must look to the future without its biggest star.

Federer’s pulling power was demonstrated again by full houses and blanket coverage of the Laver Cup in London, where there were tears all round as he bade farewell.

Here, the PA news agency assesses what comes next for the men’s game.

How much will Federer be missed?

The 41-year-old is not just arguably the most popular tennis player of all time but one of the most popular sportspeople. It is undoubtedly the end of an era but Federer has played very little over the past two and a half years so his absence on court is in many ways the status quo. The key for tennis will be ensuring Federer remains associated with the sport as much as possible.

How will he stay involved?

That remains to be seen, although he already has his finger in several pies through the Laver Cup, which was his brainchild, and the Team 8 management agency he set up with his long-time agent Tony Godsick. Wimbledon and the other grand slams will surely want to throw him farewell parties while he has already suggested he might try his hand at TV work but has ruled out getting involved in the messy management structure of tennis.

Who’s top dog now?

Rafael Nadal has had a mixed year
Rafael Nadal has had a mixed year (John Walton/PA)

Rafael Nadal takes over as the leading elder statesman of the game but, despite winning two grand-slam titles this year, major question marks remain over his long-term physical capabilities. Novak Djokovic’s biggest opponent this year has been Covid-19 vaccination rules and it would be a surprise if he did not return to the top next year while Carlos Alcaraz’s ascent to world number one has been a timely boost of excitement for what is to come.

Can Alcaraz carry the sport?

Trying to follow in the footsteps of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic is clearly extremely daunting. Alcaraz is only 19 and so many things can derail a career but there is no doubt the Spaniard is a special talent. He proved in winning the US Open that he already possesses everything needed to succeed at the very top with the promise of more to come, and he has an X factor on court that can attract new fans to tennis.

Does he have competition?

Frances Tiafoe brings a lot to tennis
Frances Tiafoe brings a lot to tennis (John Walton/PA)

The fact Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all pushed each other was a key factor in this golden era. There are certainly other names in the frame to challenge Alcaraz, starting with 21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who held match point against the Spaniard in the best match of the US Open. Frances Tiafoe is another terrific crowd pleaser and, like Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti, is under 25.

What can we expect in 2023?

An interesting question. Despite Alcaraz standing at number one, Nadal will probably be favourite for the French Open again and Djokovic for the other three slams. But it would no longer be particularly surprising if the tournaments do not play out that way. The US Open showed that the new generation can carry a slam by themselves and they will need to keep doing it for they have the biggest shoes to fill.

