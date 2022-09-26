Danny Care left out by England and told to rediscover form at Harlequins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Care left out by England and told to rediscover form at Harlequins

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 1:48 pm
Danny Care was left out of England’s training squad (Nigel French/PA)
Danny Care has been left out of England's training squad (Nigel French/PA)

Danny Care has been told to rediscover his form at Harlequins with Kyle Sinckler and Henry Slade also rebuilding at their clubs rather than take part in England’s first camp of the autumn.

The trio’s names were missing from the 36-man training squad that will gather in Twickenham for three days from Sunday with the November opener against Argentina looming on November 6.

Care was replaced after 37 error-strewn minutes of the series decider against Australia in July and he has now been frozen out in favour of Ben Youngs, Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell.

Jones denies he was hooked early in Sydney and refused to close the door on the veteran Harlequin, although his prospects of being involved again appear remote having fought his way back from four years in international exile.

“Well let’s get something right, we didn’t pull Danny off. We had a plan for that game,” Jones.

“Danny was taken off at the appropriate time, he did a great job for us. He just started playing again yesterday (Sunday) and we want him to find his form with Harlequins.”

Kyle Sinckler
Kyle Sinckler will continue to work with Bristol (Steve Haag/PA)

Sinckler and Slade were unable to tour because of respective back and shoulder injuries, but Jones sees more value in them continuing their comebacks for Bristol and Exeter respectively.

“We just feel that at the moment Kyle is best served by getting some good, consistent training in with Bristol,” Jones said.

“You’ve got to remember that for this camp we’ve only got the boys for two training sessions, so rather than disrupt the pattern we’re allowing Kyle to train with his club and be in a bit of a routine.

“We want to see that progression from him going forward, to get himself right, and Henry Slade is a bit the same.”

Joe Marchant
Joe Marchant has also been left out by England (David Davies/PA)

Jones said centre Joe Marchant had a “disappointing” tour to Australia hence his omission and revealed are no injury concerns over back five forwards Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje, who have picked up injuries over the last two weekends.

The Rugby Championship that was clinched by New Zealand on Saturday will help shape Jones’ approach to the autumn, which also includes fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

“We’ve got these extremes in the game at the moment. We want to understand how we play rugby at our best, with our players, and be able to play that game,” Jones said.

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones wants to side to adapt to a different gameplan (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But we need to be able to adapt to a different game. Probably 25 per cent of the game now is uncontrollable through sin-bins, HIAs and uneven numbers in the game.

“The game becomes completely different so we need to be able to adapt from our game to the game that’s going to be played at that time.

“That’s hard to do because there are not too many teams in the world who can do it. In fact, I can’t name one at the moment. So there’s a great opportunity for us.

“We basically can’t get messages on to the field any more so the players have become even more important in terms of decision making on the field.”

