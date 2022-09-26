Former England boss Stuart Lancaster named Racing 92 director of rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former England boss Stuart Lancaster named Racing 92 director of rugby

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 3:13 pm
Stuart Lancaster will move to Paris from next season (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Lancaster will move to Paris from next season (David Davies/PA)

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster will leave Leinster to become director of rugby at French club Racing 92 at the end of this season.

Lancaster has been Leinster’s senior coach since 2016, working under head coach Leo Cullen, while he spent four years as England boss before stepping down after the 2015 World Cup.

The 52-year-old heads to Paris on a four-year contract which will begin on July 1 next year, with current Racing boss Laurent Travers taking on a new role as chairman of the club’s management board.

“It is with great joy and pride that I am taking on the role of director of rugby for Racing 92,” Lancaster told the Racing website. “I thank Laurent Travers and the whole club for the trust they have chosen to place in me.

“I know the responsibilities that will be mine at the head of this extraordinary squad, certainly one of the most competitive in Europe. I look forward to working with all these talented players to support me in my mission.”

During his time with Leinster, the Irish province won the Heineken Champions Cup in 2018 and four PRO14 titles.

“Initially it was for just one season, and here I am entering my seventh,” he told the province’s website.

Stuart Lancaster during his time in charge of England
Stuart Lancaster stepped down as England head coach after a disappointing 2015 World Cup (Nigel French/PA)

“And that is a reflection on all the players past and present I have worked with and the people of Leinster and Ireland who have made me and my family feel so welcome.

“I have always wanted to challenge myself as a coach in different ways, and the opportunity to coach in France at a club like Racing 92 is an exciting one. I will look forward to that challenge when it comes.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: “Stuart has been a brilliant asset to Leinster Rugby since he joined us in 2016.

“He has helped us to grow at all levels, both through his work with the senior team and his willingness to get involved with under-age teams as well as clubs around the province, where he is always so generous with his time.

“I think there has always been a realisation that Stuart would move on to a new challenge at some stage. For that reason, we feel fortunate to have had him here for as long as we have.”

