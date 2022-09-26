St Helens’ Morgan Knowles given one-match ban for late hit in Grand Final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Helens’ Morgan Knowles given one-match ban for late hit in Grand Final

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 3:46 pm
St Helens forward Morgan Knowles is in more disciplinary trouble (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens forward Morgan Knowles is in more disciplinary trouble (Martin Rickett/PA)

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for one match following an incident in Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Rugby Football League has announced.

Knowles has been charged with a Grade A offence of dangerous contact following a late hit on a passer during Saints’ title-winning 24-12 win over Leeds at Old Trafford.

The incident provides a postscript to the disciplinary saga involving Knowles that dominated the build-up to the showpiece fixture.

Knowles was involved in Saints' Grand Final success after overturning a ban
Knowles was involved in Saints’ Grand Final success after overturning a ban (Richard Sellers/PA)

The loose forward was initially banned for the Grand Final after being handed a two-match suspension for twisting the arm of Salford’s Brodie Croft behind his back during the semi-finals.

He was eventually cleared to play as Saints twice appealed against the verdict of the RFL’s match review panel.

Knowles has now found himself in trouble again following the latest disciplinary review.

A communication from the RFL said Knowles had been charged with “Grade A dangerous contact” after a challenge on an opponent “in a vulnerable position” after the ball had been released. It added this posed “an unacceptable risk of injury”.

With suspensions also applicable in international rugby league, Knowles could now be unavailable for England’s World Cup warm-up against Fiji on October 7.

Saints team-mate Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has also been given a one-match ban for contact with a match official. Winger Tommy Makinson has been cautioned for a similar offence.

