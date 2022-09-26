Ukraine v Scotland – Talking points as Scots seek Nations League promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ukraine v Scotland – Talking points as Scots seek Nations League promotion

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 4:30 pm
Scotland go up against Ukraine again on Tuesday (Steve Welsh/PA).
Scotland go up against Ukraine again on Tuesday (Steve Welsh/PA).

Scotland take on Ukraine in their final Nations League Group B1 fixture in Krakow on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke’s side are two points ahead of Ukraine at the top of the table and need just a draw to gain promotion to League A.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the game.

Scott McTominay missing

Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay is suspending for the match with Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA).

The Manchester United midfielder is suspended, having picked up a booking late in the game against Ireland which has proved costly.

McTominay had been reinstated into the engine room after previously playing in a three-man defence, although he may well have been asked to drop back for the final fixture in place of the injured Scott McKenna.

Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean or Billy Gilmour will be asked to take over, but Clarke will lose McTominay’s height in both boxes.

Injuries mount

Scott McKenna
Scotland are without Scott McKenna (left) through injury (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Nottingham Forest centre-back McKenna was assured in both games against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park but injury renders him unavailable.

Uncapped Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is in the squad and Clarke brought in St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher before the game against the Irish, along with Josh Doig, after Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull pulled out.

Of course, McTominay’s suspension means he is not an option, so Clarke will have to decide whether it is Porteous or Gallagher who partners Jack Hendry, or maybe even accommodate both in a back three, but his squad is clearly stretched.

No first-choice full-backs

Nathan Patterson
Nathan Patterson is among those unavailable to Steve Clarke (Steve Welsh/PA).

Skipper Andy Robertson was already out of September’s triple header, but he has been joined on the sidelines by Kieran Tierney and Patterson.

Scotland started the game against Republic of Ireland with Tierney and Aaron Hickey in full-back positions and finished it with Celtic duo Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor.

The inexperienced Hickey has recovered from a knock and will battle with Ralston for a start while, left-back Taylor, in good form at Parkhead this season, should keep his place.

Striking dilemma

Lyndon Dykes
Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine at Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA).

Clarke must decide whether to go with Lyndon Dykes or Che Adams as a lone striker. Both players have been hit by the virus in the Scotland camp but will travel.

Adams started and played well against Ukraine, but it was Dykes who came off the bench to score twice and clinch the 3-0 win.

The QPR striker got the nod against Ireland and he made way for Adams in the second half, not having had the same impact. Adams’ performance against the same opposition last time might just see him in from the start.

Unpredictable opposition

Oleksandr Petrakov
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov saw his side well beaten at Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA).

Ukraine deservedly knocked Scotland out of the World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden in June with a 3-1 win.

When they returned last Wednesday night on Nations League duty they were well beaten 3-0 by the Scots who turned in a terrific second-half performance.

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov completely changed the starting XI for the trip to Armenia and they crushed the home side 5-0. Petrakov now has to choose a side to tackle Scotland, but will their performance be more Hampden than Yerevan?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).
Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire
Ian Baraclough is hoping to build on Saturday’s win over Kosovo when his side take on Greece (Liam McBurney/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to Greece
Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is off (Nick Potts/PA)
D-day has come and gone – Tyson Fury says proposed Anthony Joshua fight off
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge
The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)
Michael Sheen delivers another rousing World Cup speech on visit to Wales squad
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks