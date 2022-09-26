Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 6:02 pm
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Jones will shape England’s approach to next year’s World Cup inspired by the level of planning that went into the climatic stage of the Navy SEALs’ hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Earlier this month Jones spent two days with the US Navy’s elite fighting force at their base in San Diego where he learnt how they dealt with an immediate setback in the 2011 mission named ‘Operation Neptune Spear’, which ended with the Al-Qaeda leader being killed.

England’s head coach insists the ability to adapt to a game that is more volatile then ever because of HIAs, yellow cards and injuries is now critical and he will use this knowledge to prepare for the upcoming autumn campaign as the World Cup looms on the horizon.

“I was lucky enough to spend a couple of days with the Navy SEALs and understand how can we prepare the players better to cope with the unexpected. If we train better, we prepare them better,” Jones said.

“You know the Osama thing… they practised that whole project for 12 months for 38 minutes of work. And the first thing they did was wrong. The helicopter hit the wires.

“They had 12 months to prepare, went through it religiously and they still get something wrong, but then they were able to cope with it and get it done within 38 minutes.

“So you look at the analogy with us now, 12 months to the World Cup and we’re playing a game that’s got 35 minutes ball in play.

“The ability to dress-rehearse, prepare the players for what’s coming up, whether it’s the first round, second round, third round, whatever it is, is the opportunity going forward.”

England are hoping to go one better in 2023 after losing to South Africa in the final of the 2019 World Cup
England are hoping to go one better in 2023 after losing to South Africa in the final of the 2019 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

While the time with the US special forces has provided Jones with ideas to help England over the next year, it was the capricious nature of the Rugby Championship clinched by New Zealand on Saturday that illustrated the current landscape on the field.

“We’ve got these extremes at the moment. We want to understand how we play rugby at our best, with our players, and be able to play that game,” Jones said.

“But we need to be able to adapt to a different game. Probably 25 per cent is uncontrollable through sin-bins, HIAs and uneven numbers.

“The game becomes completely different so we need to be able to adapt from our game to the game that’s going to be played at that time.

“That’s hard to do and there aren’t too many teams in the world who can do it. In fact, I can’t name one at the moment. So there’s a great opportunity for us.”

Sam Simmonds is expected to be available for the World Cup in France despite agreeing to join Montpellier
Sam Simmonds is expected to be available for the World Cup in France despite agreeing to join Montpellier (Steve Haag/PA)

Jones has named a 36-man training squad for a three-day camp starting on Sunday with England opening the autumn against Argentina at Twickenham on November 6.

Danny Care is missing after being told to rebuild his form at Harlequins following a disappointing tour to Australia in July, while prop Kyle Sinckler and centre Henry Slade have been left to continue their comebacks from injury at their respective clubs Bristol and Exeter.

Sam Simmonds is present, however, after he missed out against the Wallabies because of a hip issue and Jones believes the Exeter number eight will be available for World Cup selection despite signing a deal to join Montpellier for next season.

England do not pick overseas-based players but the apparent green light for Simmonds to appear at France 2023 could encourage other players considering a move to France to follow suit.

“As far as I know, the rule is that if you are contracted to an English club and you finish the season with that club and you haven’t signed a contract that starts before the World Cup then you are eligible to play for England,” Jones said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).
Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire
Ian Baraclough is hoping to build on Saturday’s win over Kosovo when his side take on Greece (Liam McBurney/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to Greece
Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is off (Nick Potts/PA)
D-day has come and gone – Tyson Fury says proposed Anthony Joshua fight off
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge
The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)
Michael Sheen delivers another rousing World Cup speech on visit to Wales squad
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks