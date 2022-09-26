England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 6:22 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 6:28 pm
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Emily Rudge says World Cup success this year should pave the way for a bright new professional era in domestic women’s rugby league.

The St Helens forward will lead a 24-player squad into the tournament that also includes 10 of her Saints team-mates plus a seven-strong contingent from Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos.

All have had to balance preparations for the tournament with full-time jobs, putting them at a distinct disadvantage to clear favourites Australia, whose players compete in the fully-professional NRL women’s competition.

But Rudge, a PE teacher who has captained the national side since 2018, believes that could be a thing of the past if England can emulate football’s Lionesses and claim a major title on home soil.

“It’s really difficult – it’s like having two full-time jobs and there’s not enough hours in the day to do everything to the best of your ability,” said Rudge.

“It’s a massive challenge but hopefully it won’t be forever, and this will be the last World Cup where women are working full-time and still trying to be top international athletes.

York City Knights v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Women’s Super League – Semi Finals – Headingley Stadium
York’s 2022 Woman of Steel Tara-Jane Stanley is in the England squad (Richard Sellers/PA)

“If we can win the World Cup, I think asking the women to go back to their full-time jobs would be difficult. We’ve got a massive part to play, and having success in this tournament will push things to change sooner than it’s possibly planned.”

A crowd of over 16,000 is anticipated for England’s opener against Brazil at Leeds on November 1, a mark that would set a new record for an England women’s rugby match in either code in this country.

England then take on Canada at Wigan on November 5 before completing their group stage against Papua New Guinea, who beat England in Port Moresby three years ago, on November 9.

The 2022 Woman of Steel Tara-Jane Stanley is one of four York City Knights players in the squad, whilst the solitary uncapped representative is Leeds’ Zoe Hornby.

Like Rudge, England head coach Craig Richards sees no reason why his side cannot upset the odds and overhaul the Australians, who blanked them 38-0 in their last meeting in Sydney in 2017.

“We are 100 per cent sure we can win it,” Richards insisted. “There are a couple of nations where we will need to be at our best and we need some things to go our way, but we are really confident.

“We are limited in how hard we can push them as what we can’t do is suddenly start training part-time athletes who are still working like full-time athletes.

“But we will do everything we possibly can to get them ready. I wouldn’t have done five years here, and the girls wouldn’t have worked as hard as they have, if we thought otherwise.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).
Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire
Ian Baraclough is hoping to build on Saturday’s win over Kosovo when his side take on Greece (Liam McBurney/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to Greece
Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is off (Nick Potts/PA)
D-day has come and gone – Tyson Fury says proposed Anthony Joshua fight off
The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)
Michael Sheen delivers another rousing World Cup speech on visit to Wales squad
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks