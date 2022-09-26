Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 7:50 pm
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)

Fit-again Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire at Headingley as the White Rose bid for LV= Insurance County Championship safety.

England fast bowler Fisher, making his return to action after a stress fracture of his back, helped the hosts bowl already-relegated Gloucestershire out for 190 shortly before tea by taking four for 45 from 12 overs.

James Bracey top-scored for the visitors with 71 as they failed to make the most of electing to bat. Yorkshire’s reply then closed on 80 for three in the 27th over, bad light ending the day almost 12 overs early.

Yorkshire came into the game 15 points ahead of second-bottom Warwickshire in Division One, knowing a maximum 10-point haul would guarantee safety, and have already secured three.

Also looking to seal survival are Kent, a point behind Yorkshire at the start of the day. Day one of their home clash with Somerset saw the away side on 195 for nine at stumps.

Lewis Goldsworthy was unbeaten on 93, after almost single-handedly helping his team recover from nine for three.

Nathan Gilchrist took five for 55 and was on a hat-trick when bad light and rain stopped play at 5.07pm.

Warwickshire made a solid start against Hampshire at Edgbaston, reaching 138 for two on a day stripped of 55 overs by rain and bad light.

After the first session was lost to the weather, openers Rob Yates (77 not out) and Dom Sibley (54) added 129 in 38 overs.

Keaton Jennings hit an unbeaten 190 to help put Lancashire firmly in control against champions Surrey at Old Trafford.

There were also half-centuries by Steven Croft (86) and George Balderson (53 not out) as Lancashire compiled a mammoth opening-day total of 414 for five.

Northamptonshire held Essex to 220 for eight on a rain-affected opening day at Wantage Road.

Despite wickets falling in clumps – with Tom Taylor claiming three – a captain’s knock of 55 not out from Tom Westley helped keep Essex in the contest in a ninth-wicket stand of 68 in 20 overs with Ben Allison (37).

In Division Two, leaders Nottinghamshire put together exactly the kind of opening day they would have hoped for against Durham at Trent Bridge as they seek to clinch promotion, with Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hitting a century apiece.

Hameed’s 115 and Montgomery’s 101 not out – his maiden first-class century – helped Notts close on 276 for two, knowing a draw will guarantee they go up and that a victory wins them the title.

Toby Roland-Jones picked up three wickets as second-placed Middlesex reduced Worcestershire to 167 for eight at New Road.

It enabled the visitors to collect two of the maximum haul of 16 points needed to ensure their promotion to Division One.

Third-placed Glamorgan, needing a win to have any chance of finishing in the top two, made good progress on a rain-affected first day at Sussex, reaching 221 for three.

India batter Shubman Gill led the way with an unbeaten 91 off just 102 balls, while skipper David Lloyd scored 56 against a tame Sussex attack.

England Lions bowler Sam Conners returned his best County Championship figures of the season as Derbyshire made the early running on the opening day against Leicestershire.

Conners took five for 51 en route to the hosts bowling Leicestershire out for 249, with all-rounder Tom Scriven having scored 53. The hosts were then at 57 without loss when bad light ended play early.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).
Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad
Ian Baraclough is hoping to build on Saturday’s win over Kosovo when his side take on Greece (Liam McBurney/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to Greece
Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is off (Nick Potts/PA)
D-day has come and gone – Tyson Fury says proposed Anthony Joshua fight off
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge
The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)
Michael Sheen delivers another rousing World Cup speech on visit to Wales squad
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks