Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 7:53 pm
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).

Ian Baraclough welcomed Conor McMenamin back into his Northern Ireland squad before revealing the video that led to Kyle Lafferty being sent home was believed to have been taken after a team-bonding dinner in Belfast last week.

Both McMenamin and Lafferty were withdrawn from the squad ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Kosovo amid separate social media controversies.

A video emerged last Wednesday appearing to show Lafferty using an alleged sectarian slur and, after the 35-year-old was sent home amid an investigation launched by his club Kilmarnock, an historical video showing McMenamin appearing to sing a pro-IRA slogan was also shared.

Conor McMenamin (right) in action for Northern Ireland away to Kosovo
Conor McMenamin (right) in action for Northern Ireland away to Kosovo (Valdrin Xhemaj/AP).

That video is thought to have been captured when the Glentoran winger, 27, was still a teenager, with the former Clifonville and Linfield player punished by his club at the time. In that context, on Monday he was cleared by an independent disciplinary panel to play in Tuesday’s match.

Lafferty remains out as he awaits the outcome of Kilmarnock’s investigation.

When asked if the incident involving Northern Ireland’s second-highest goal-scorer came after the squad went out for dinner on Tuesday night, Baraclough said: “I believe so.”

He added: “We all went out. We all went to the restaurant and we all came back. The players had a day off the next day. They are adults.

“They know they have got a responsibility and when they are on international duty they are still representing themselves, their clubs, their families and me. You can’t keep them cooped up in a hotel and you give them a certain amount of trust.

“You hope that is the right thing to do going forward as well. We are talking about a team bonding session and people being themselves and seeing them in their natural state and at times you do have to learn from it.

“It might be something that we look at further down the line. It has always served Northern Irish teams really well when they have had that bit of time to themselves, so for me it was something we weren’t expecting to wake up to those sorts of headlines and that type of news. I’m disappointed.”

Baraclough said McMenamin, who earned three caps after getting his first Northern Ireland call-up in June, had been “distraught” when first informed he was out of the squad at the weekend, but he is ready to play now back in the fold.

“I think it’s one thing to give him the bad news, it’s another then saying you want him to travel, you think everything is going to be cleared by then hopefully, and he had no hesitation at all,” Baraclough said. “To be able to give him that news is obviously a better conversation.”

Ian Baraclough
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has sought to focus on on-pitch matters (Liam McBurney/PA).

The issues have been a distraction for Northern Ireland during an important international window. Saturday’s win over Kosovo was their first in the Nations League in 15 attempts, but they are still not safe from relegation to League D with one game left to play.

For a third press conference in four days, Baraclough was left facing questions about the Irish Football Association’s handling of the situation.

The announcement of Lafferty’s withdrawal left ambiguity as to the reason as the statement also mentioned a back injury which would have ruled him out of Saturday’s game regardless, while many saw McMenamin’s exit as an over-reaction to historic footage.

“It is not for me to comment on that,” Baraclough said when asked about the IFA’s actions. “For me it is about what happens on the pitch and trying to stay focused on the game.

“Fortunately we had a performance and we got the result as well. For me you move on to the next game. I look after the football side of things and take guidance on all the rest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)
The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight
Worcester’s Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire
Ian Baraclough is hoping to build on Saturday’s win over Kosovo when his side take on Greece (Liam McBurney/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to Greece
Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is off (Nick Potts/PA)
D-day has come and gone – Tyson Fury says proposed Anthony Joshua fight off
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge
The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)
Michael Sheen delivers another rousing World Cup speech on visit to Wales squad
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks