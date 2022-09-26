The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The key questions surrounding Worcester’s plight

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 8:33 pm
Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)
Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)

Worcester are fighting for their future amid major financial uncertainty right across the Gallagher Premiership.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Warriors’ plight, which has worsened following a Rugby Football Union suspension announced on Monday.

Why are Worcester in trouble?

Worcester
The future looks bleak for Worcester Warriors (David Davies/PA)

The Warriors are saddled with more than £25million of debt, with an HMRC winding-up order due in October. Players and staff at the Sixways club have not received their full wages, with the lack of funds leading to major operational shortcomings. Owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring insisted that a deal was close to being completed with new buyers, but no evidence of that deal has yet been produced.

What is the latest development?

Worcester
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect after they failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll. The RFU also wanted evidence of a “credible plan to take the club forward” by 5pm on Monday. But those requests were not met, with Worcester men’s and women’s teams now both suspended, while the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport confirmed the club have been placed into administration.

What does that mean for the club?

Steve Diamond
Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond (David Davies/PA)

Worcester’s Sixways Stadium is now locked – staff were given until Monday afternoon to collect their belongings – and the immediate future is bleak. Saturday’s Premiership game at Gloucester is off, and because there is no public liability insurance in place, Worcester’s players cannot train at the ground. The players will be given some time off by rugby director Steve Diamond at least for a week, while administration means a likelihood of automatic relegation.

What happens next?

Worcester
Worcester player Matt Kvesic (centre) with Warriors supporters at Sixways (David Davies/PA)

The DCMS will now apply to the court to appoint administrators and begin work to explore all possible options to protect creditors and preserve rugby in Worcester. In the meantime, players, coaches, staff and supporters can only wait and hope.

Why are so many Premiership clubs struggling?

Premiership
The Gallagher Premiership is facing a testing time (Will Matthews/PA)

The pandemic’s impact cannot be ignored, but Worcester cannot hide behind Covid as a catch-all excuse. Rising wages for top players and coaches, despite salary-cap curbs, a constant contest to lure in punters and continued battles to boost match excitement are all major factors.

So where does English club rugby go from here?

Worcester Warriors verge of administration
Worcester are fighting for their future (David Davies/PA)

Sustainability will be a major watch-word for the coming weeks and months. The authorities will do everything to avoid Worcester going to the wall. But the wider argument over the Premiership’s best long-term plan will rage on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester’s Sixways Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions and placed into administration
Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad (Niall Carson/PA).
Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad
Matthew Fisher starred for Yorkshire on day one (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matthew Fisher stars for Yorkshire on day one against Gloucestershire
Ian Baraclough is hoping to build on Saturday’s win over Kosovo when his side take on Greece (Liam McBurney/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to Greece
Tyson Fury says his fight with Anthony Joshua is off (Nick Potts/PA)
D-day has come and gone – Tyson Fury says proposed Anthony Joshua fight off
England captain Emily Rudge has big ambitions ahead of the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
England World Cup win can transform women’s rugby league – Captain Emily Rudge
The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has visited the Wales squad after his impassioned speech on television (Steve Parsons/PA)
Michael Sheen delivers another rousing World Cup speech on visit to Wales squad
Eddie Jones spent two days with the Navy SEALs earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign
Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)
Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks