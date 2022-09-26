Stephen Kenny not concerned about potential tough Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Stephen Kenny not concerned about potential tough Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 11:01 pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is already looking ahead to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is already looking ahead to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Niall Carson/PA)

Stephen Kenny will lead the Republic of Ireland into battle with Armenia not fearing the seeding implications of the Nations League campaign.

Ireland need a positive result in Dublin to avoid relegation from League B having seen their hopes of topping the group and securing a place among the second seeds for the Euro 2024 draw go up in smoke.

With Euro 2020 runners-up England and World Cup holders France having slipped out of the top 10 based on their Nations League results, Kenny’s men could face a qualification nightmare, although he is not unduly concerned about what may lie ahead.

The Ireland boss said: “You’re right, England and France are second seeds, but they’re better than some of the teams in the first seeds. Some of the teams in the first seeds are not as strong as that. That can balance out.

Ireland take on Scotland
Ireland lost to Scotland in their last outing (Steve Welsh/PA)

“We’ll see what the draw brings. I think our rate of improvement and the potential that exists, and the bond we have that’s growing, and the connection with the support behind the team in such an emphatic way.

“That’s our absolute objective to qualify for the top two. We’ll see what the draw brings and take it from there.

“The fourth seeds as well, there are one or two strong fourth seeds as well. I don’t mind that as then other teams will take points off each other.”

Ireland will welcome Armenia to the Aviva Stadium needing a draw to remain in League B after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat in Scotland, although Wolves defender Nathan Collins insists their approach will not change.

Collins said: “That’s football isn’t it? You want to win every game, you have to win every game. I don’t think there’s a game where you don’t want to go and win it, but there’s not a game we go into thinking we can’t win, no matter who the opponent is.

“We could play against the best in the world – like we did against Belgium – and we think we can get a win, so it doesn’t really change a thing.”

Collins met up with his international team-mates having found himself in the headlines after being sent off for an agricultural challenge on Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, although he has put the incident behind him after clearing the air with the England midfielder after the game.

He said: “Just after the game, I was outside the dressing room talking to someone and I saw him. I spoke to him and said, ‘Listen, in the tackle I didn’t mean to go for you, I went for the ball and meant nothing by it’.

“He said, ‘Yes, it’s not a problem, I didn’t think you did’.”

