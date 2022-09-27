The wait goes on – A closer look at England’s winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The wait goes on – A closer look at England’s winless run

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 8:02 am
England manager Gareth Southgate during Monday’s 3-3 draw against Germany (John Walton/PA).
England manager Gareth Southgate during Monday's 3-3 draw against Germany (John Walton/PA).

England have gone six games without a win for only the fifth time in their 1,000-plus game history after Monday’s 3-3 draw against Germany.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Gareth Southgate’s Nations League woes and how they compare to Three Lions history.

Hit for six

Roland Sallai and Hungary celebrate during their 4-0 win over England at Molineux
Hungary’s romp in Wolverhampton marked the low point of England’s winless run (Nick Potts/PA)

Coming off the back of an unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign – admittedly in a group featuring the likes of San Marino, Andorra and Albania – and a four-match winning streak including friendlies, England would have gone into the Nations League with optimism.

Hungary were another of the teams dealt with in that qualifying group, albeit with a 1-1 draw at Wembley, but Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty in Budapest led to a 1-0 England defeat and set the tone for a dismal slide to relegation.

Harry Kane’s late penalty secured a draw in Germany and there was a 0-0 stalemate with Italy behind closed doors at Molineux before the same venue witnessed the nadir of the campaign.

Roland Sallai scored twice as the Magyars inflicted a 4-0 defeat, avenging the World Cup qualifier in Hungary and leaving Southgate’s side – who had John Stones sent off late in the game – bottom of Group A3.

Giacomo Raspadori’s goal gave Italy a 1-0 win in Milan, confirming England’s relegation to League B, before a dramatic encounter with Germany at Wembley saw Southgate’s men battle back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, only for the game to end all square after Kai Havertz took advantage of a late Nick Pope error.

Weight of history

Graham Taylor
Graham Taylor was the last England manager to go six games without a win (PA)

Only once have England endured a seven-match winless run, under Walter Winterbottom in 1958 with defeats to Yugoslavia and the USSR among draws against the latter, twice, plus Brazil, Austria and Northern Ireland.

England’s next scheduled game is the World Cup opener against Iran, a pressurised occasion even without the threat of an unwanted record looming over it.

Graham Taylor oversaw England’s most recent run of six games without a win, in 1993, with three draws and three losses spanning World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands, Poland and Norway and the United States Cup against Brazil, Germany and the hosts.

Ron Greenwood managed just two draws and four defeats across friendlies against Spain and Brazil, World Cup qualifiers against Romania and Switzerland and Home Championship games against Wales and Scotland in 1981 and also took charge for the last fixture in England’s other six-match winless run.

That came in 1977, when Don Revie’s side lost to Wales and Scotland and then drew with Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay before Greenwood oversaw a stalemate with Switzerland.

