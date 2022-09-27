The time feels right – three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The time feels right – three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell retires

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 11:50 am
Hannah Russell celebrated another gold in Tokyo (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/PA)
Hannah Russell celebrated another gold in Tokyo (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/PA)

Three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell has announced her retirement.

The Surrey born-swimmer, 26, won S12 400m freestyle silver at London 2012 and also collected two bronze medals on her Paralympics debut.

Russell added a World Championships title the following year and won two golds at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, setting a new world record in the S12 100m backstroke.

Having taken time out from the sport to focus on her mental health and wellbeing, during which she completed a first-class Sports Science degree from the University of Salford, Russell returned to the pool for the Tokyo Paralympics, where she retained her S12 100m backstroke crown.

At the World Para Swimming Championships earlier this year, Russell secured a gold, two silvers and a relay bronze before closing her competitive career with S13 50m freestyle silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Russell, who won a total of 11 titles at Paralympic, World Championships and European level, said: “The time feels right for me.

England’s Hannah Russell celebrates her Commonwealth Games medal
Hannah Russell added a Commonwealth Games medal to her collection in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

“After three Paralympic Games and 35 international medals, finishing with a debut Commonwealth Games this summer was such an enjoyable experience – to be part of an integrated swimming team was really special, and with it being in Birmingham it meant lots of my family and friends could be there to support in the home crowd.

“In the pool, I have challenged myself both mentally and physically, working incredibly hard to get that extra one per cent needed to be the best, and from a sporting perspective I can say that I achieved everything I set out to achieve.

“I am leaving the sport on a high as I move on to a new challenge, and embrace a career in primary teaching.”

Hannah Russell
Hannah Russell celebrated another gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)

British Para-Swimming head coach Rob Aubry said: “Always striving to be dedicated and resilient both in and out of the water, Hannah has served as a superb role model on international teams for younger athletes.

“With her backstroke Paralympic title retained in Tokyo and world records intact, Hannah undoubtedly leaves the sport on a high.

“We wish her all the very best as she embarks on a new chapter, and look forward to seeing her continue to succeed in her future ambitions outside of the pool.”

