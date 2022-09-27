Emma Hayes challenges WSL champions Chelsea to find another level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Hayes challenges WSL champions Chelsea to find another level

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 1:46 pm
Emma Hayes, pictured, has told Chelsea to get used to the fast-rising challenge in the WSL (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Hayes, pictured, has told Chelsea to get used to the fast-rising challenge in the WSL (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emma Hayes has told Chelsea to find ways to master the ever-increasing Women’s Super League challenge.

The reigning triple WSL champions host West Ham on Wednesday at Kingsmeadow, fresh from Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Manchester City.

Chelsea opened their latest title defence with a chastening 2-1 defeat by Liverpool at Prenton Park however, leading Hayes and company into some quick-fire reflection.

And Blues manager Hayes has told her players that the days of top-flight comfort are long gone.

“We all want life to be easy but it doesn’t happen like that,” said Hayes.

“Easy games don’t exist anymore so what I’m challenging my group to do is to manage hard better.

“It’s going to be hard, but accept it and manage it better.”

Lauren James starred in Chelsea’s hard-fought win over City on Sunday, when Fran Kirby’s goal and a Maren Mjelde penalty sealed three points.

WSL 5 To Watch File Photos
Lauren James, pictured, has started the new campaign in fine form for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

James continues to thrive on the flank in Hayes’ side, with the 20-year-old primed to realise her rich potential.

But Hayes urged a note of caution while the powerful, pacy and intelligent forward continues to develop.

“Maybe being at home we’re more comfortable, but you must remember her age,” Hayes told Chelsea’s website.

“It’s important that we just take it one step at a time with her, but in the second half I thought she was exceptional.”

Players and officials will wear black armbands and a minute’s silence will be held on Wednesday night, in honour of late Chelsea ground staff member David McKnight.

West Ham will take on Chelsea with both sides having won once and lost once at the start of the new campaign.

Winger Izzy Atkinson believes the sixth-placed Hammers head across London with a good opportunity to knock over the fifth-placed champions.

“If we keep that aggression, keep that hard work, anything’s possible,” Atkinson told West Ham’s official website.

“It’s in the DNA, my Irish DNA, just to work hard and put your heart on the line, and that’s just what I’m always going to do.”

Republic of Ireland forward Atkinson impressed on her Hammers debut despite Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Boss Paul Konchesky now hopes to see the 20-year-old kick on and hit peak form.

“She’s shown how lively she can be in training since she joined us,” said Konchesky.

“It’s nice to give young players opportunities, and it shows as a club what we’re trying to do here.”

