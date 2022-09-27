I ‘absolutely get’ the need for football reform, says new sports minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I ‘absolutely get’ the need for football reform, says new sports minister

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 3:23 pm
Supporters of an independent regulator say it is needed to help prevent a revival of Super League plans (Adam Davy/PA)
Supporters of an independent regulator say it is needed to help prevent a revival of Super League plans (Adam Davy/PA)

New sports minister Stuart Andrew says he “absolutely gets” the need to reform football, amid reports Liz Truss’ Government could step back from a commitment to legislate for an independent regulator.

Andrew, who has replaced Nigel Huddleston following the change in Conservative Party leadership, met with the Football Supporters’ Association on Tuesday morning.

The FSA’s chief executive Kevin Miles was on the fan-led review panel whose central recommendation last November was the creation of an independent regulator for football.

The Government gave its backing to a regulator to help ensure the sustainability of football club finances in a formal response to the recommendations published in April this year, but The Times reported last week that Truss and her new Government could be prepared to step back from those commitments.

Andrew appeared to allay some of the concerns of those keen to see legislation brought forward for an independent regulator, as he tweeted: “I absolutely get the need for football to be reformed to make it sustainable in the long term. This will be at the heart of our next steps on football governance.”

Miles, speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference on Monday, said: “The only people I come across now who are not in favour of independent regulation of football and the thrust of that report are ideologues – probably political weirdos who have an ideological resistance to the idea of state involvement or independent regulation interfering with the market, and that’s a pretty narrow end of the spectrum at the moment.

“And then the others are those with a blatant vested interest, because I don’t think that the threat of a European breakaway Super League has entirely receded.”

The fan-led review was commissioned by the last Government in April last year in the wake of the Super League scandal, where six Premier League teams signed up to play in the breakaway competition before swiftly withdrawing amid fan protests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gloucestershire’s Jack Taylor made 67 on a frustrating day for Yorkshire at Headingley (David Davies/PA)
Yorkshire’s survival hopes dealt a blow as Gloucestershire open up 211-run lead
Sarina Wiegman has named a 24-player England squad to face the United States and Czech Republic next month (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished
Virgil van Dijk was on his bike (Nigel French/PA)
Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw – Tuesday’s sporting social
Worcester are currently in administration (David Davies/PA)
Administrators begin task of finding a buyer for Worcester
Fabian Delph is retiring (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement
Abby Dow is one of England’s most dangerous players (Paul Harding/PA)
Abby Dow pushing for World Cup start six months after breaking her leg
Chris Woakes is closing in on his England return (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan
Young guns coming through to ease 'transition period' for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links…
Gregg Berhalter is leading the USA into battle with England and Wales in Qatar (Liam McBurney/PA)
England a ‘scary’ prospect at World Cup – United States boss Gregg Berhalter
England Women’s manager Sarina Wiegman is looking ahead to next year’s World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Focus on World Cup starts now – Sarina Wiegman

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks